NFL Monday Night Football Vikings vs. Eagles tracker: Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown battle for best WR in NFL

Justin Jefferson is looking for another dominant performance in Week 2. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few wide receivers turned in a better Week 1 performance than A.J. Brown. It didn't matter that he was with a new team, Brown looked fully involved in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Brown caught 10 of his 13 targets for a whopping 155 yards.

Somehow, Justin Jefferson was better. Jefferson torched every member of the Green Bay Packers' secondary, racking up 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches. He was a major reason the Minnesota Vikings dominated the Packers in Week 1.

Which wide receiver will come out ahead in Week 2? Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the latest, news, scores and updates as Jefferson and the Vikings go up against Brown and the Eagles on "Monday Night Football."