NFL late slate: Cowboys vs. Dolphins score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Dak Prescott is looking to bounce back after the Cowboys got destroyed in Week 15. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

A week ago, the Dallas Cowboys looked like the team of destiny in the NFC. But the Buffalo Bills humbled Dallas with a 31-10 win in Week 15.

Things don't get much easier in Week 16. Dallas will take on the Miami Dolphins in yet another tough matchup with an AFC opponent. Miami didn't miss a beat without Tyreek Hill in Week 15, dropping 30 points on the New York Jets.

Both teams have a lot to play for in Week 16. Dallas is still in a fight for the NFC East and owns the same record as the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins sit in the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but could still surpass the Baltimore Ravens for the top seed down the stretch.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the late slate in Week 16.