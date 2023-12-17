NFL late slate: Bills vs. Cowboys score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Josh Allen and Dak Prescott go head-to-head in Week 15. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have a lot to play for in Week 15. After a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, Dallas is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bills, meanwhile, are trying to stay in the AFC race.

Buffalo is also coming off a big win in Week 14, narrowly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that win, Buffalo sits at 7-6, and is currently out of a playoff spot. The Bills' Week 14 win proves Buffalo can be one of the best teams in the AFC, but consistency has been an issue.

Another statement win, this time over Dallas, would go a long way toward the Bills inching closer to a playoff spot. Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Sunday's late slate of games in Week 15.