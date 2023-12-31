NFL late slate: Bengals vs. Chiefs score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Bengals. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

All is not right in Kansas City.

The reeling Chiefs are fresh off a stunning home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas and face the prospect of playing on the road in the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Up next, they host a desperate 8-7 Cincinnati Bengals team fighting to stay alive for the postseason. The 9-6 Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win, which would assure them of at least one game in the postseason.

In other Sunday afternoon action, the Los Angeles Chargers visit a 7-8 Denver Broncos team looking to keep their slim AFC West title hopes alive and the Seattle Seahawks visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of 8-7 teams fighting to make the playoffs.

