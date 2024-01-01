Sluggish Chiefs rally past Bengals to clinch 8th straight AFC West title

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are AFC West champions. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have averted disaster.

Despite another sluggish Sunday, they rallied for a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The win didn't do much to quell concerns about a tepid offense that anchored Kansas City through a 2-4 stretch following their Week 10 bye. But it did secure the AFC West title, avoiding a Week 18 scenario that could have seen them eliminated from the postseason.

The win eliminated the Bengals and the Denver Broncos from the playoffs.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start with a 75-yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Isaiah Pacheco. They wouldn't find the end zone from there.

After the Bengals answered with a touchdown. the Chiefs turned the ball over on their next possession on a strip-sack of Mahomes. The Bengals then took a 17-7 lead that the the Chiefs cut to 17-13 at halftime. From there, kicker Harrison Butker and the Kansas City defense did the bulk of the work.

Harrison Butker scores game's final 18 points

Butker successfully kicked four second-half field goals to extend a personal 18-0 scoring run over the Bengals as Kansas City shut Cincinnati out in the second half.

The Bengals had a chance to tie the game after Butker's sixth field goal extended Kansas City's lead to 25-17. They converted a fourth-and-18 after Justin Reid sack of Jake Browning at the Cincinnati 38-yard line. But Chiefs defenders sacked Browning two more times to force a fourth-and-27 that the Bengals would not convert. The stop allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West title.

Signs of life for Kansas City offense

While the Chiefs struggled to find the end zone, they did convert on a pair of big plays, the likes of which have eluded them in recent weeks. Mahomes found Justin Watson for a 41-yard gain to convert a third down midway through the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes SOLTANDO O BRAÇO para o Justin Watson! #ChiefsKingdom



📺 Assista ao vivo na ESPN#NFLBrasil | #NFLnaESPN



🎟 NFL in Brasa: Ingressos à venda a partir de 10 de janeiro pic.twitter.com/0BVE82KK0I — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 31, 2023

The next Chiefs possession saw Mahomes fine a wide open Rashee Rice for 67 yards, the longest pass play of Kansas City's season.

Kansas City's longest pass play of the season goes to Rashee Rice for 67 yards!



📺: #CINvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/yrAVsNDaX5 — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

Both plays set up field goals, the second of which put the Chiefs up for good.

Mahomes finished the game completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown. His first-quarter fumble was the only turnover of the game. Rice was his top target with four catches for 127 yards.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce continued to struggle. He didn't have a catch at halftime and finished the game with three catches for 16 yards. The game was his third straight with fewer than 50 yards receiving and his ninth straight failing to pass the 100-yard barrier.

Chiefs defense strong again

There were no concerns about a Chiefs defense that entered Sunday second in the league in yards allowed per game. The Chiefs limited Cincinnati to 263 yards of total offense on 3.7 yards per play. They sacked Browning six times, including four on the critical final Bengals drive that ended on downs. Cincinnati did not score after halftime.

With the win, the Chiefs clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC, rendering next week's season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers meaningless. If they choose, they'll have the opportunity to rest key players before hosting a wild-card round game in Kansas City.