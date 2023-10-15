NFL injury tracker Week 6: Jets without both starting CBs against Eagles' star wideouts

Sauce Gardner will miss the Jets' NFL Week 6 matchup with the Eagles. (AP Photo/Bart Young) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Here are the Sunday inactives for Week 6 of the NFL season:

CB Darius Slay

QB Tanner McKee

S Sydney Brown

RB Rashaad Penny

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DT Jalen Carter

CB Sauce Gardner

CB DJ Reed

WR Jason Brownlee

RB Israel Abanikanda

CB Brandin Echols

LB Zaire Barnes

DL Micheal Clemons

OLB Anthony Nelson

DL Patrick O'Connor

CB Derrek Pitts

T Brandon Walton

TE David Wells

DB Brian Branch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

CB Steven Gilmore

G Jonah Jackson

DL Brodric Martin

TE James Mitchell

OLB Nick Hampton

DT Larrell Murchison

OL Zach Thomas

OL Joe Noteboom

DE Desjuan Johnson

LB Jesse Luketa

OL Keith Ismael

OL Carter O'Donnell

RB Tony Jones Jr.

TE Elijah Higgins

S Jalen Thompson

QB Aidan O'Connell

S Chris Smith II

CB Nate Hobbs

LB Amari Burney

T Justin Herron

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Carolina Panthers

RB Miles Sanders

S Vonn Bell

S Xavier Woods

TE Giovanni Ricci

G Chandler Zavala

T David Sharpe

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Kevin Joseph

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Chase Claypool

DT Brandon Pili

C Connor Williams

Washington Commanders

CB Christian Holmes

DE KJ Henry

T Charles Leno Jr.

G Chris Paul

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Atlanta Falcons

QB Logan Woodside

CB Clark Phillips

OL Kyle Hinton

DL Eli Ankou

DL Ta'Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

TE John FitzPatrick

Minnesota Vikings

S Lewis Cine

TE Nick Muse

OL Andre Carter II

OT Hakeem Adeniji

DL Jaquelin Roy

Chicago Bears

RB Travis Homer

RB Roschon Johnson

CB Terell Smith

OT Aviante Collins

QB Nathan Peterman

OL Matt Pryor

QB Brandon Allen

TE Brayden Willis

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

LB Jalen Graham

DL Kalia Davis

LB Dre Greenlaw

QB Deshaun Watson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

G Joel Bitonio

S J.T. Gray

TE Juwan Johnson

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

QB Jake Luton

WR A.T. Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

OL Landon Young

Houston Texans

G Nick Broeker

WR Tank Dell

QB Case Keenum

LB Denzel Perryman

RB Dare Ogunbowale

CB Tavierre Thomas

Indianapolis Colts

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

G Ike Boettger

CB Tony Brown

DE Isaiah Land

T Braden Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee): out

T Walker Little (knee): out

RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Yasir Abdullah

Seattle Seahawks

LB Devin Bush

CB Artie Burns

GT McClendon Curtis

G Damien Lewis

T Raiqwon O'Neal

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Devin Harper

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

C Trey Hill

T D'Ante Smith

DT Jay Tufele

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) questionable

Arizona Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown (illness): questionable

T Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable

TE Elijah Higgins (illness): questionable

LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder): questionable

LB Myjai Sanders (thumb): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): questionable

CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable

Los Angeles Rams

LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): questionable

OL Joe Noteboom (groin): questionable

Detroit Lions

S Brian Branch (ankle): out

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness): questionable

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out

G Jonah Jackson (ankle): out

RB Bam Knight (shoulder): out

TE Sam LaPorta (calf): questionable

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): out

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Shaquil Barrett (illness): questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Darius Slay (triceps): out

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): questionable

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): questionable

DT Jalen Carter (ankle): out

S Justin Evans (knee): out

New York Jets

FB Nick Bawden (calf): questionable

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): out

CB D.J. Reed (concussion): out

CB Sauce Gardner (concussion): out

WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): questionable

DE Micheal Clemons (ankle): questionable

C Joe Tippman: cleared to play

T Billy Turner: cleared to play

Baltimore Ravens

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out

RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder): questionable

Tennessee Titans

C Aaron Brewer (neck): questionable

WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

DB Elijah Molden (hamstring): out

DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder): questionable

DT Teair Tart (toe): questionable

CB Dane Jackson (foot): questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): questionable

TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable

Previously

The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and quarterback Justin Herbert are officially off the injury report as of Saturday. Ekeler was already expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. He has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.