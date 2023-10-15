NFL injury tracker Week 6: Jets without both starting CBs against Eagles' star wideouts

Advertisement
Sean Leahy
·6 min read
Sauce Gardner will miss the Jets' NFL Week 6 matchup with the Eagles. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Here are the Sunday inactives for Week 6 of the NFL season:

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • OLB Anthony Nelson

  • DL Patrick O'Connor

  • CB Derrek Pitts

  • T Brandon Walton

  • TE David Wells

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams

  • OLB Nick Hampton

  • DT Larrell Murchison

  • OL Zach Thomas

  • OL Joe Noteboom

  • DE Desjuan Johnson

Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders

  • QB Aidan O'Connell

  • S Chris Smith II

  • CB Nate Hobbs

  • LB Amari Burney

  • T Justin Herron

  • WR Kristian Wilkerson

  • DT Nesta Jade Silvera

New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers

  • RB Miles Sanders

  • S Vonn Bell

  • S Xavier Woods

  • TE Giovanni Ricci

  • G Chandler Zavala

  • T David Sharpe

Miami Dolphins

  • QB Skylar Thompson

  • CB Kevin Joseph

  • TE Tyler Kroft

  • WR Chase Claypool

  • DT Brandon Pili

  • C Connor Williams

Washington Commanders

  • CB Christian Holmes

  • DE KJ Henry

  • T Charles Leno Jr.

  • G Chris Paul

  • TE Curtis Hodges

  • WR Mitchell Tinsley

Atlanta Falcons

  • QB Logan Woodside

  • CB Clark Phillips

  • OL Kyle Hinton

  • DL Eli Ankou

  • DL Ta'Quon Graham

  • DL Joe Gaziano

  • TE John FitzPatrick

Minnesota Vikings

  • S Lewis Cine

  • TE Nick Muse

  • OL Andre Carter II

  • OT Hakeem Adeniji

  • DL Jaquelin Roy

Chicago Bears

  • RB Travis Homer

  • RB Roschon Johnson

  • CB Terell Smith

  • OT Aviante Collins

  • QB Nathan Peterman

San Francisco 49ers

  • OL Matt Pryor

  • QB Brandon Allen

  • TE Brayden Willis

  • RB Tyrion Davis-Price

  • LB Jalen Graham

  • DL Kalia Davis

  • LB Dre Greenlaw

Cleveland Browns

  • QB Deshaun Watson

  • WR Cedric Tillman

  • CB Kahlef Hailassie

  • S Ronnie Hickman

  • DE Isaiah McGuire

  • DT Siaki Ika

  • G Joel Bitonio

New Orleans Saints

  • S J.T. Gray

  • TE Juwan Johnson

  • S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

  • QB Jake Luton

  • WR A.T. Perry

  • DE Kyle Phillips

  • OL Landon Young

Houston Texans

  • G Nick Broeker

  • WR Tank Dell

  • QB Case Keenum

  • LB Denzel Perryman

  • RB Dare Ogunbowale

  • CB Tavierre Thomas

Indianapolis Colts

  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

  • G Ike Boettger

  • CB Tony Brown

  • DE Isaiah Land

  • T Braden Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): out

  • T Walker Little (knee): out

  • RB JaMycal Hasty

  • OL Yasir Abdullah

Seattle Seahawks

  • LB Devin Bush

  • CB Artie Burns

  • GT McClendon Curtis

  • G Damien Lewis

  • T Raiqwon O'Neal

Cincinnati Bengals

  • LB Devin Harper

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

  • C Trey Hill

  • T D'Ante Smith

  • DT Jay Tufele

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

  • WR Marquise Brown (illness): questionable

  • T Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable

  • TE Elijah Higgins (illness): questionable

  • LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Myjai Sanders (thumb): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): questionable

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

  • LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable

Los Angeles Rams

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

  • DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): questionable

  • OL Joe Noteboom (groin): questionable

Detroit Lions

  • S Brian Branch (ankle): out

  • CB Khalil Dorsey (illness): questionable

  • RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out

  • G Jonah Jackson (ankle): out

  • RB Bam Knight (shoulder): out

  • TE Sam LaPorta (calf): questionable

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): out

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles

  • CB Darius Slay (triceps): out

  • S Sydney Brown (hamstring): questionable

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): questionable

  • DT Jalen Carter (ankle): out

  • S Justin Evans (knee): out

New York Jets

  • FB Nick Bawden (calf): questionable

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

  • CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): out

  • CB D.J. Reed (concussion): out

  • CB Sauce Gardner (concussion): out

  • WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): questionable

  • DE Micheal Clemons (ankle): questionable

  • C Joe Tippman: cleared to play

  • T Billy Turner: cleared to play

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

  • C Aaron Brewer (neck): questionable

  • WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

  • LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

  • DB Elijah Molden (hamstring): out

  • DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder): questionable

  • DT Teair Tart (toe): questionable

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Previously

The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and quarterback Justin Herbert are officially off the injury report as of Saturday. Ekeler was already expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. He has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.