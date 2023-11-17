Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 11: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return; Keenan Allen to play through AC joint sprain

Sean Leahy
·6 min read

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.

There were two big pieces of injuries news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is likely done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals are hoping for the best after Joe Burrow had to leave the game with a wrist injury in the second quarter. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)

Heading into Sunday, we know the Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start came Oct. 1 against the Ravens, a 28-3 defeat where he went 19-for-36 with 121 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I know what to expect now," Thompson-Robinson said Thursday. "I'm not stepping out there for the first time — not going out there wide-eyed anymore."

The Browns are working out Joe Flacco on Friday as they look to add to their quarterback room.

Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.

In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:

COWBOYS

  • No injuries reported

PANTHERS

  • G Austin Corbett (calf): limited

  • OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

  • WR Laviska Shenault (ankle): limited

  • TE Ian Thomas (calf): limited

  • S Xavier Woods (thigh): limited

  • CB CJ Henderson (concussion): DNP

  • TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder): DNP

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

STEELERS

  • DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited

  • S Keanu Neal (ribs): DNP

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP

  • DT Montravius Adams (ankle): DNP

BROWNS

  • WR David Bell (knee): limited

  • S Grant Delpit (shoulder): limited

  • T Dawand Jones (knee): limited

  • TE David Njoku (knee): limited

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

BEARS

  • RB D'onta Foreman (ankle): limited

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): DNP

LIONS

  • OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): DNP

  • C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/rest): DNP

  • DT Isaiah Buggs (illness): DNP

CHARGERS

  • WR Keenan Allen (shoulder): limited

  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited

  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hip): limited

  • S JT Woods (illness): limited

  • TE Gerald Everett (chest): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • DL Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited

  • G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (groin): limited

  • WR Christian Watson (shoulder): limited

  • S Rudy Ford (biceps): DNP

CARDINALS

  • OL Trystan Colon (calf): limited

  • RB Emari Demercado (toe): limited

  • OL D.J. Humphries (ankle): limited

  • LB Jesse Luketa (ankle): limited

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

  • LB Ekeziel Turner (hamstring): limited

  • S Joey Blount (knee): DNP

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): DNP

TEXANS

  • TE Brevin Jordan (foot): limited

  • S Grayland Arnold (calf): limited

  • WR Nico Collins (calf): limited

  • T George Fant (hip): limited

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP

  • LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP

  • RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): DNP

  • LB Henry To'oto'o (concussion): DNP

  • S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): limited

  • LB Luke Gifford (thumb): limited

  • WR Treylon Burks (concussion): DNP

  • T Andre Dillard (concussion): DNP

  • CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): DNP

JAGUARS

  • OL Anton Harrison (back): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited

  • WR Parker Washington (knee): limited

  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs): DNP

  • CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP

RAIDERS

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

  • G Dylan Parham (calf): limited

  • CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited

  • CB Amik Robertson (concussion): limited

  • S Roderic Teamer (hamstring): limited

  • G Greg Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps): limited

DOLPHINS

  • WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): limited

  • FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited

  • TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): limited

  • RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee): limited

  • WR Chase Claypool (knee): DNP

  • OL Rob Hunt (hamstring): DNP

  • OL Rob Jones (knee): DNP

GIANTS

  • WR Jaylin Hyatt (concussion): limited

  • LB Bobby Okereke (hip): limited

  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion): limited

  • CB Deonte Banks (ankle): limited

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

  • CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

  • T Andrew Thomas (knee): limited

  • LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): limited

  • CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion): DNP

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited

  • FB Alex Armah (hamstring): DNP

  • RB Antonio Gibson (toe): DNP

  • DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited

  • LB Devin White (foot): limited

  • S Ryan Neal (thumb): DNP

49ERS

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): limited

  • T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee): limited

  • G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP

  • G Nick Zakelj (biceps): DNP

JETS

  • OL Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

  • DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): limited

  • WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): limited

  • LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: DNP

  • LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP

  • OL Billy Turner (finger): DNP

BILLS

  • CB Christian Benford (hamstring): limited

  • S Micah Hyde (neck): limited

  • DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited

  • DT Jordan Phillips (knee): limited

  • WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): limited

  • LB Dorian Williams (knee): limited

SEAHAWKS

  • TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited

  • T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Dareke Young (abdomen): DNP

RAMS

  • OT Rob Havenstein (calf): limited

  • DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

VIKINGS

  • LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited

  • TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited

  • WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited

  • RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): limited

  • QB Nick Mullens (back): limited

  • CB Akayleb Evans (calf): DNP

BRONCOS

  • WR Jerry Jeudy (hip): limited

  • S P.J. Locke (ankle): DNP

  • G Ben Powers (foot): DNP

EAGLES

  • S Justin Evans (knee): limited

  • TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

CHIEFS

  • No injuries reported.