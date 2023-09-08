NFL injury tracker Week 1: Christian Watson out, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews questionable

The NFL is back and anything can happen. "Thursday Night Football" delivered on that promise with the Detroit Lions' upset over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The schedule continues Sunday, which boasts 14 games.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into the jam-packed slate:

Packers WR Christian Watson out

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won't play in the team's season-opener against the Chicago Bears Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters.

The 24-year-old missed Friday's practice and was seen stretching away from teammates, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Fellow wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable for the matchup. Both have been dealing with hamstring injuries.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews questionable vs. Texans

Lamar Jackson could be without his favorite target to debut Todd Monken's new offense. The Baltimore Ravens listed All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He's been limited at practice this week with a quad injury. First-year Raven Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to play after being limited at practice with an ankle injury.

49ers TE George Kittle questionable

The San Francisco 49ers listed All-Pro tight end George Kittle as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kittle has been limited at practice in the leadup to Week 1 with a groin injury.

Giants TE Darren Waller questionable

The New York Giants listed star tight end Darren Waller as questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He's not the only member of his team with the issue, as cornerback Cor'Dale Flott and safety Gervarrious Owens are listed as doubtful with hamstring injuries as well.

Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) are also questionable.

Cowboys offensive line banged up

The Dallas Cowboys won't be at full strength up front Sunday night against the New York Giants. Left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

WR Terry McLaurin to set to play for Commanders

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was removed from the team's injury report Friday and is good to go for Sunday's game with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ahead of his fifth pro season, McLaurin sustained a toe injury during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last month. He was dealing with "turf toe," a sprain of the largest joint of the big toe.

While the wideout avoided injury designation, defensive ends Chase Young and James Smith-Williams (oblique injury) are listed as questionable.

Young sustained a stinger (neck/shoulder nerve injury) in the preseason, and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that he is set to see a doctor in hopes to be cleared.

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown questionable

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue ahead of Sunday's game at Washington.

He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday this week after missing some time in training camp with an undisclosed injury.

Arizona also listed tight end Zack Ertz as questionable with a knee injury. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum is out with a hand injury.

Panthers WR DJ Chark out

The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver DJ Chark for Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury. The 2018 second-round pick participated in a limited practice Friday but missed the first two days of the week. Unable to get ready in time, he will aim for a Week 2 start.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young could be down one more wideout for his regular-season debut, as Adam Thielen is limited by an ankle injury. He sat out of practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III limited

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's status is unclear for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 22-year-old was limited for Thursday's practice with a groin injury, according to the team's injury report. He suffered the injury during practice July 27 and didn't return to full capacity until Aug. 17.

Offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (illness) are also listed on the Seahawks' injury report. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still expected to play despite having surgery on his wrist recently.

QB Joe Burrow officially good to go for Bengals

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The quarterback, who signed a massive contract extension Thursday, has been vocal about his desire to take the field after sustaining a calf strain during training camp.

He was reportedly strong in practice all week with no obvious limitations.