NFL injury report roundup, Week 14
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 14.
Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-9)
Let's try this again:
Injury report:
Out: Greg Little (ankle) and Greg Olsen (concussion)
Questionable: Mario Addison (groin) and Garrett McGhin (ankle)
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 6, 2019
Falcons list punter Matt Bosher as questionable with right groin although indications were Bosher would be ready after being activated from IR pic.twitter.com/T0WGqaNh7v
— vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) December 6, 2019
Baltimore Ravens (10-2) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Ravens list four as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), WR Seth Roberts (knee), ILB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh). All were listed as full participants in today's walkthrough.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 6, 2019
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/RDYLflESZL
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 6, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (1-11) at Cleveland Browns (5-7)
#Bengals injury report ahead of #CINvsCLE:
OUT
WR A.J. Green (ankle)
DE Sam Hubbard (knee)
TE Drew Sample (ankle)
S Brandon Wilson (hand)
— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 6, 2019
#Browns Demetrius Harris (shoulder), Chris Hubbard (knee), JC Tretter (knee), Olivier Vernon (knee) are all questionable; S Eric Murray (knee) is doubtful, DB Robert Jackson (ankle) is out
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2019
Washington Redskins (3-9) at Green Bay Packers (9-3)
#Packers final injury report for Week 14 against the #Redskins. Kevin King is questionable. pic.twitter.com/7yeBzDSTEL
— Brian L Jones (@BrianJones_PC) December 6, 2019
Detroit Lions (3-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (8-4)
Lions Friday injury report with game designations for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/bl2omUg5SJ
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 6, 2019
Vikings injury report for Detroit
DOUBTFUL: Adam Thielen (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Riley Reiff (concussion)
Dalvin Cook (chest) is not on the injury report
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 6, 2019
San Francisco 49ers (10-2) at New Orleans Saints (10-2)
#49ers injury report:
OUT: S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)
QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot), WR Dante Pettis (knee), T Joe Staley (finger)
Not on injury report: Dee Ford, Richard Sherman, Matt Breida, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 6, 2019
49ers-Saints injury report. No Klein Alonso and Line. Armstead, Clapp and Robinson are questionable pic.twitter.com/YWa1ymV77W
— Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) December 6, 2019
Miami Dolphins (3-9) at New York Jets (4-8)
No Dolphin on this week's injury report. Every player on the 53 is healthy enough to play
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 6, 2019
Injury report: Jamal Adams is doubtful, Le’Veon Bell is questionable and Brian Poole is out. #Jets pic.twitter.com/eSKEZIBWOG
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 6, 2019
Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Moore and Adam Vinatieri have been ruled out.
Parris Campbell and Marlon Mack will play.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 6, 2019
Week 14 Injury Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts (Friday, December 6): https://t.co/a2fmDFxt4w pic.twitter.com/NwIoJ4UXkF
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 6, 2019
Denver Broncos (4-8) at Houston Texans (8-4)
#Broncos injury report #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/MyvwOOvfS4
— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 6, 2019
The Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 14 vs. the Denver Broncos: pic.twitter.com/AEeeNZGduL
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers (4-8) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)
LB Nick Dzubnar (concussion) is QUESTIONABLE.
Everyone else is good to go for the #Chargers this weekend.
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 6, 2019
Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game⤵ pic.twitter.com/li2vGkDRN9
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 6, 2019
Tennessee Titans (7-5) at Oakland Raiders (6-6)
#Titans injury report and game status for Sunday vs. #Raiders. Adam Humphries OUT pic.twitter.com/f35Nav4gLq
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 6, 2019
Trent Brown has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against TEN. Brandon Parker will start.
The Raiders have designated Josh Jacobs questionable on their official injury report.
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 6, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at New England Patriots (10-2)
Frank Clark and Jordan Lucas are questionable for Sunday's game.
Morris Claiborne, Rashad Fenton, and Damien Williams are out.https://t.co/gfJ3ZoGujt
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2019
Tom Brady has been taken off the Patriots injury report #patriots @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/VdpZxbXiLX
— Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) December 6, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) at Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1)
#Steelers injury report pic.twitter.com/CM1s88WDp2
— SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) December 6, 2019
Final injury report for Steelers-Cardinals. Cornerbacks Byron Murphy (questionable with a calf injury) & Kevin Peterson (questionable/shoulder) are both new additions.
Kingsbury said today they’re still working through who will start at corner opposite Patrick Peterson: pic.twitter.com/7XIZOUR600
— katherine fitzgerald 🌵 (@kfitz134) December 6, 2019
Seattle Seahawks (10-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-5)
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 14 game in LA. We'll get more information from Pete Carroll after practice: pic.twitter.com/6cRPLMaKiV
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 6, 2019
More from Yahoo Sports: