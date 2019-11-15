NFL injury report roundup, Week 11
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 11.
Dallas Cowboys (5-4) at Detroit Lions (3-5-1)
WR Amari Cooper will play Sunday against Detroit. RT La'el Collins and S Jeff Heath are listed as questionable. Both practiced Friday on a limited basis.
— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 15, 2019
Lions Friday injury report with game designations: pic.twitter.com/Bw6OhoX6JI
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 15, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) at Indianapolis Colts (5-4)
The final injury report for #JAXvsIND. pic.twitter.com/jeDBlLB6FM
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2019
Only one player appears on our @farahandfarah Injury Report ahead of our game with the Colts. pic.twitter.com/ZEQ9U2DDAc
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 15, 2019
Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/9Snwxfdrvv
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 15, 2019
Dolphins’ final injury report pic.twitter.com/4FqiMdYrFf
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 15, 2019
Denver Broncos (3-6) at Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
Final injury report for Sunday's game between the #Vikings and #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/ZvAlVFru4r
— Ronnie Kohrt (@RonnieKRadio) November 15, 2019
#DENvsMIN injury report
OUT: Adam Thielen, Linval Joseph, Josh Kline and Anthony Harris
QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Sendejo
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 15, 2019
New Orleans Saints (7-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)
Here’s final injury report for Bucs and Saints. Lattimore being ruled out is huge for Bucs’ passing attack. Arians expects Carlton David to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SLfVrrC2HT
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 15, 2019
New York Jets (2-7) at Washington Redskins (1-8)
#NYJvsWAS final injury report:
OUT
S Matthias Farley
LB CJ Mosley
C Ryan Kalil
LB Paul Worrilow
DOUBTFUL
CB Darryl Roberts
QUESTIONABLE
RB Le'Veon Bell
LB Brandon Copeland
DL Henry Anderson
LT Kelvin Beachum
LB Neville Hewitt
G Alex Lewis
DL Steve McLendon
WR Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/tsiKFjYupY
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2019
#Redskins WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) are out vs. #Jets.#NYJvsWAS
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 15, 2019
Atlanta Falcons (2-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-4)
#Falcons Friday injury report. pic.twitter.com/KrpfSLxxG6
— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 15, 2019
Panthers CB Ross Cockrell is OUT vs. Falcons.
OL Dennis Daley is doubtful. Donte Jackson is questionable.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 15, 2019
Houston Texans (6-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
The Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 11 at the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/nf7pqiIupb
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 15, 2019
Ravens injury report vs. Texans:
DOUBTFUL
DT Michael Pierce (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Hollywood Brown (ankle)
WR Chris Moore (thumb)
It was a good sign that Brown returned to practice Friday. He had limited participation.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 15, 2019
Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) at San Francisco 49ers (8-1)
Friday’s injury report for Cardinals-49ers. pic.twitter.com/0udKaR2vMf
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 15, 2019
#49ers injury report for Sunday:
Out - DT D.J. Jones (groin), OT Joe Staley (finger).
Doubtful - TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), K Robbie Gould (quad), RB Matt Breida (ankle).
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 15, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) at Oakland Raiders (5-4)
#Bengals Friday injury report ahead of #CINvsOAK:
OUT:
WR A.J. Green (ankle)
CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee)
G Alex Redmond (knee/ankle)
TE Drew Sample (ankle)
Questionable:
DT Geno Atkins (ankle)
RT Bobby Hart (shoulder)
— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) November 15, 2019
#Raiders injury report: Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and David Sharpe (calf) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/GDHdjAy7mf
— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 15, 2019
New England Patriots (8-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)
Full Patriots injury report
QUESTIONABLE
S Patrick Chung (heel/chest)
S Nate Ebner (ankle/back)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
TE Matt LaCosse (knee)
WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring)
DT Danny Shelton (ankle)
DE John Simon (elbow)
— Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 15, 2019
#Eagles injury report: OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), Sproles (hip flexor). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard. ... Peters is set to play.
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 15, 2019
Chicago Bears (4-5) at Los Angeles Rams (5-4)
The Bears and Rams have some key players on the injury report ahead of Sunday night at the LA Coliseum. https://t.co/IuxoxLeBep pic.twitter.com/K0GvxNfU1K
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 15, 2019
