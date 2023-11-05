Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 9: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford will sit, Deshaun Watson makes his return

Sean Leahy
Justin Fields is inactive for the third-straight game. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.

Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

RAMS

PACKERS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

BUCCANEERS

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

SEAHAWKS

  • LB Devin Bush

  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly

  • T McClendon Curtis

  • G Anthony Bradford

  • T Raiqwon O'Neal

  • DE Myles Adams

RAVENS

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

VIKINGS

FALCONS

COLTS

PANTHERS

COWBOYS

EAGLES

GIANTS

  • K Cade York

  • S Gervarrius Owens

  • OL Sean Harlow

  • T Joshua Miles

  • DL Jordon Riley

  • RB Jashaun Corbin

RAIDERS

BILLS

BENGALS

CHARGERS

JETS