NFL inactives tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.

There were two big pieces of injury news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)

The Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday. Running back De'Von Achane, who has missed four weeks with a knee injury, has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.

In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:

VIKINGS

It seemed possible that Justin Jefferson would return to in Week 11. But he won't take the field for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. "I'm the main person that's going to make the decision," the wide receiver told reporters. He has been out since he sustained a hamstring injury Oct. 8.

COWBOYS

PANTHERS

STEELERS

BROWNS

BEARS

LIONS

CB Steven Gilmore

LB Trevor Nowaske

G Jonah Jackson

WR Antoine Green

DL Levi Onwizurike

DL Isaiah Buggs

DL Brodric Martin

CHARGERS

PACKERS

CARDINALS

TEXANS

TITANS

JAGUARS

RAIDERS

DOLPHINS

GIANTS

COMMANDERS

BUCCANEERS

49ERS

CB Samuel Womack (knee): questionable

DE Robert Beal (hamstring): questionable

CB Darrell Luter (knee): questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe): out

G Nick Zakelj (biceps): out

JETS

BILLS

DT Jordan Phillips (knee): questionable

WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): questionable

SEAHAWKS

RAMS

DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (ankle): out

EAGLES

S Justin Evans (knee): out

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): out

CHIEFS