NFL inactives tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return
The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.
There were two big pieces of injury news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)
The Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.
The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday. Running back De'Von Achane, who has missed four weeks with a knee injury, has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.
“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.
In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.
Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.
Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:
VIKINGS
It seemed possible that Justin Jefferson would return to in Week 11. But he won't take the field for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. "I'm the main person that's going to make the decision," the wide receiver told reporters. He has been out since he sustained a hamstring injury Oct. 8.
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): out
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable
RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): questionable
QB Nick Mullens (back): questionable
CB Akayleb Evans (calf): out
G Chris Reed (foot): out
COWBOYS
QB Trey Lance
CB Eric Scott
RB Deuce Vaughn
OL Asim Richards.
PANTHERS
CB CJ Henderson
OT Ricky Lee
OG Nash Jensen
TE Hayden Hurst
OLB Marquis Haynes
STEELERS
CB Darius Rush
T Dylan Cook
BROWNS
BEARS
LB Noah Sewell
WR Velus Jones Jr.
DE Dominique Robinson
OL Ja'Tyre Carter
LIONS
CB Steven Gilmore
WR Antoine Green
DL Levi Onwizurike
DL Isaiah Buggs
CHARGERS
WR Jalen Guyton
RB Elijah Dotson
OL Zack Bailey
PACKERS
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
WR Samori Toure
CARDINALS
WR Zach Pascal
WR Michael Wilson
RB Michael Carter
OL Dennis Daley
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown
RB Dameon Pierce
LB Henry To'oTo'o
LB Jake Hansen
QB Case Keenum
TE Eric Saubert
TITANS
OL Andre Dillard
QB Malik Willis
LB Caleb Murphy
JAGUARS
WR Elijah Cooks
OLB Yasir Abdullah
RAIDERS
QB Brian Hoyer
LB Jaylon Smith
LB Amari Burney
C Hroniss Grasu
DT Byron Young
DOLPHINS
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
OL Robert Jones
OL Robert Hunt
GIANTS
CB Adoree' Jackson
RB Deon Jackson
OT Evan Neal
OL Joshua Miles
DL Jordon Riley
COMMANDERS
FB Alex Armah
BUCCANEERS
CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable
G Matt Feiler (knee): questionable
DB Josh Hayes (concussion): questionable
LB Devin White (foot): questionable
S Ryan Neal (thumb): out
49ERS
CB Samuel Womack (knee): questionable
DE Robert Beal (hamstring): questionable
CB Darrell Luter (knee): questionable
G Aaron Banks (toe): out
G Nick Zakelj (biceps): out
JETS
DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): questionable
WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): questionable
CB Micheal Carter II (hamstring): questionable
LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: out
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
OL Billy Turner (finger): out
OT Duane Brown (hip): out
TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): out
BILLS
DT Jordan Phillips (knee): questionable
WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): questionable
SEAHAWKS
T Abraham Lucas (knee): questionable
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): questionable
S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable
CB Tre Brown (foot): questionable
WR Dareke Young (abdomen): out
RAMS
DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable
BRONCOS
S P.J. Locke (ankle): out
EAGLES
S Justin Evans (knee): out
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): out
CHIEFS
WR Richie James (knee): questionable