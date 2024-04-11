NFL Hall of Famer criticizes Dallas Cowboys for Dak Prescott’s contract situation

Shannon Sharpe was on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast this week with former NFL MVP Cam Newton when the pair discussed Dak Prescot’s contract situation and compared it with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Newton first offered his take on why the Cowboys haven’t been able to advance deep into the NFL playoffs with Prescott.

.@CameronNewton & @ShannonSharpe On @Dak Prescott’s @dallascowboys Contract Negotiations vs @tonyromo’s



Shannon Sharpe: "I know a guy that played quarterback that didn't win nearly as much. Dak probably won more playoff games than him and he never had to worry about a contract.” pic.twitter.com/Pizob2a9H5 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 10, 2024

“This message is to Dak Prescott, we looking for that [expletive] dog, and I don’t think Jerry Jones will allow him to become that. Cause you gotta be politically correct, you gotta be almost the president of football, almost, to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” said Newton.

Newton and Sharpe agreed that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to win his way and said that was holding Prescott back from getting to the next level.

Sharpe then compared Tony Romo and Dak Prescott when discussing why Prescott hadn’t yet received a new NFL contract with Newton agreeing.

“I know a guy that played quarterback that didn’t win nearly as much. Dak probably has won more playoff games than him and he never had to worry about a contact,” said Sharpe, “All I know is Tony Romo was made the highest-paid quarterback in football with no Super Bowls, no NFC Championship games, no first-team All-Pro, no second-team All-Pro. He ain’t never had to worry about a contact.”

Romo played 14 seasons in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro selection. In his eight seasons, Prescott, has three Pro Bowl sections, a 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and an NFL second-team All-Pro selection but has also failed to take the Cowboys further than the divisional round.

Prescott has yet to receive a long-term contract extension from the Cowboys, though the team’s other star players Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb haven’t received extensions either during the offseason.