NFL Game Day X account uses photo from celebration that got Josh Allen fined

The NFL's commandments include, "Thou shalt not point." They do not prohibit the league from marketing the images arising from such pointing.

The NFL Game Day account on X has posted a graphic featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen pointing at the Bengals while heading to the end zone during a Week 9 game.

The league fined Allen $10,927 for taunting. Allen should send the league an invoice for $10,927 for using his likeness in the X post.

Here it is. Check it out before it's inevitably deleted.

It's not the first time that has happened. Most notably, the league has sold photos of hits that were deemed illegal and fineable.