NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly joining Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly signing with the Raiders. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!

The legal tampering period has begun, while the new league year begins — and free agency formally starts — at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15.

Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.

Latest NFL free agency news/reports

Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal

Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues

Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.

Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms

Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed

Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers

49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal

Bears make first splash with free agency war chest

Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom

Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons

Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space

Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history

Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams

