NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly joining Raiders
NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!
The legal tampering period has begun, while the new league year begins — and free agency formally starts — at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15.
Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.
Latest NFL free agency news/reports
Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal
Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues
Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.
Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms
Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed
Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers
49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal
Bears make first splash with free agency war chest
Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom
Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons
Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space
Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history
Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams
