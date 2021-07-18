Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

Younghoe Ko0 just wants his cleats back.

The Atlanta Falcons kicker took to social media Sunday morning to share that his Jeep was stolen overnight. His main ask was for the person to return all of his cleats.

Koo shared a photo of an empty parking spot in front of a hedge on his Instagram story with the text, "Mfs stole my Jeep smh. Can you just bring my cleats back tho." It included a neutral-faced emoji.

"I won't even be mad bro just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick," he wrote on a blank slide. He included the license plate and tagged ATL Scoop, an account that has a handful of missing car post shares on its Instagram Story as of Sunday.

Atlanta Police said in January there was a 40 percent increase in car thefts over the past year. They said of those thefts, 67 percent were because the vehicle was left running or there was an extra set of keys in the vehicle, via Fox 5 News Atlanta.

The Falcons held mandatory minicamp early last month. Players are to report to training camp on July 27, 10 days from Koo reporting his car and cleats were missing.

Koo re-signed with the Falcons in March after the first Pro Bowl honors of his career. He was 37-for-39 (94.9%) on field goals in 2020, leading the league in makes and surpassing Matt Bryant for most field goals in a single Falcons season. He became the first player in team history to make at least eight field-goal attempts of at least 50 yards without a miss. Along with 33 made extra points he scored a career-high 144 points in 15 games.

