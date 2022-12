NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 13

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Bills at Patriots | Steelers at Falcons

Packers at Bears | Jaguars at Lions

Jets at Vikings | Commanders at Giants

Titans at Eagles | Broncos at Ravens

Browns at Texans | Seahawks at Rams

Dolphins at 49ers | Chiefs at Bengals

Chargers at Raiders | Colts at Cowboys

Saints at Buccaneers | Results So Far

Championship Week College Experts Picks

Bills at Patriots

Line: Bills -4.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Patriots

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

Steelers at Falcons

Line: Falcons -1.5, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Falcons

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Falcons

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Falcons

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Steelers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Falcons

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Falcons

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Falcons

E, CFN Steelers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Falcons

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Falcons

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Steelers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Steelers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Steelers

CONSENSUS PICK: Falcons

Packers at Bears

Line: Packers -3, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Packers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Packers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bears

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Packers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Packers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bears

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Packers

E, CFN Packers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Packers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bears

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Packers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Packers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bears

CONSENSUS PICK: Packers

Jaguars at Lions

Line: Lions -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Lions

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Lions

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Lions

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Lions

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Lions

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Lions

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jaguars

E, CFN Lions

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jaguars

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Lions

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Lions

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Lions

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions

CONSENSUS PICK: Lions

Jets at Vikings

Line: Vikings -3, o/u: 45.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Vikings

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Vikings

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Vikings

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Vikings

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Vikings

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Vikings

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Vikings

E, CFN Vikings

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jets

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Vikings

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Vikings

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jets

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Vikings

Commanders at Giants

Line: Commanders -1.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Giants

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Giants

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Commanders

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Giants

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Commanders

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Giants

E, CFN Giants

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Commanders

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Giants

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Commanders

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Giants

Titans at Eagles

Line: Eagles -5.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Titans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Titans

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles

E, CFN Eagles

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Titans

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Titans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans

CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles

Broncos at Ravens

Line: Ravens -8.5, o/u: 38.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ravens

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ravens

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ravens

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ravens

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ravens*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ravens*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ravens*

E, CFN Ravens*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ravens

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ravens

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ravens

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ravens*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Broncos

CONSENSUS PICK: Ravens

Browns at Texans

Line: Browns -7, o/u: 47.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Texans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Browns*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Browns

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Browns

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Browns*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Browns*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Browns

E, CFN Browns

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Browns

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Browns

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Browns*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Browns

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texans

CONSENSUS PICK: Browns*

Seahawks at Rams

Line: Seahawks -7.5, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Seahawks

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Seahawks

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seahawks

E, CFN Rams

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seahawks

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seahawks

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seahawks

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Seahawks

Dolphins at 49ers

Line: 49ers -3.5, o/u: 46.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dolphins

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dolphins

E, CFN Dolphins

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Dolphins

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dolphins

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dolphins

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dolphins

CONSENSUS PICK: Dolphins

Chiefs at Bengals

Line: Chiefs -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bengals

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs

E, CFN Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bengals

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bengals

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chiefs

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

Chargers at Raiders

Line: Chargers -1.5, o/u: 50.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Raiders

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Raiders

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chargers

E, CFN Raiders

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Raiders

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Raiders

CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

Colts at Cowboys

Line: Cowboys -9.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys*

E, CFN Cowboys

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Colts

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colts

CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys

Saints at Buccaneers

Line: Buccaneers -3.5, o/u: 40

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buccaneers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buccaneers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buccaneers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buccaneers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buccaneers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buccaneers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buccaneers

E, CFN Buccaneers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buccaneers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buccaneers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buccaneers*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buccaneers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Saints

CONSENSUS PICK: Buccaneers

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 88-63-1 ATS 69-74-5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 108-81-1 ATS 95-79-5

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 103-74-1 ATS 93-81-5

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 116-61-1 ATS 94-80-5

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 90-88-1 ATS 82-92-5

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 99-77-1 ATS 86-88-5

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 102-76-1 ATS 95-79-5

E, CFN

SU 98-80-1 ATS 89-85-5

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 86-74-1 ATS 68-87-5

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 92-72-1 ATS 86-74-5

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 99-77-1 ATS 76-90-5

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 89-76-1 ATS 88-74-5

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 82-83-1 ATS 85-77-5

CONSENSUS PICK

SU 96-68-1 ATS 84-77-5

Story originally appeared on College Football News