NFL executive: Giants’ Devin Singletary will produce as much as Saquon Barkley

General manager Joe Schoen made a clear statement about where the New York Giants are headed when they let Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley walk in free agency.

The message was clear: The Giants would not pay players at non-premium positions.

Given the fact that he left for their division rival Philadelphia Eagles, the departure of Barkley is one that weighed heavy on Giants fans and even co-owner John Mara.

Instead of paying Barkley, the Giants moved in another direction when they signed Devin Singletary.

Following the signing, it wasn’t long before the stat comparisons hit X, formerly known as Twitter, comparing Singletary and Barkley.

Recently, an anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic that he believes Singletary will produce as much as Barkley in 2024.

“I actually like the stuff that they did,” the exec said. “Saquon is a good back, but you are talking about a running back. Singletary is going to produce as much as Saquon did for them at a fraction of the cost. They may get a better version of Brian Burns than Carolina was getting because there is a human element to it. You don’t like where you are playing, you are not having success, it affects you.”

Singletary had the most carries of his career last season. He comes at a cheaper price point and historically, has been much more durable than Barkley.

The Giants should have an improved offensive line than what Barkley had to deal with during his time in a Giants uniform, so that should facilitate some added production as well.

Obviously, Singletary is not the home run threat that Barkley is. However, if he is able to stay healthy, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Singletary could, in fact, produce as much as Barkley.

