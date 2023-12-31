NFL early slate: Dolphins vs. Ravens score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Week 17 brings another gargantuan NFL matchup, this time with the No. 1 seed in the AFC in play.

The 12-3 Baltimore Ravens, fresh off trouncing the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas, can clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win against the 11-4 Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins can't clinch the top seed, but they can take control of it and clinch the AFC East with a win. It's a high-stakes matchup that could determine the path to the Super Bowl.

In other early action, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face on in a game with implications for the NFC South title while the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will all be in action with the AFC South up for grabs.