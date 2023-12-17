NFL early slate: Chiefs vs. Patriots score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Patrick Mahomes needs to get the Chiefs playing their best football right now. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Kansas City Chiefs need to find their stride. Despite a strong 8-5 record, there's something off in Kansas City this season.

That much was apparent in the team's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The Chiefs had opportunities to win the game, but key errors in big moments doomed them.

Now, it's up to the Chiefs to prove they can get right. With the playoffs fast approaching, Kansas City needs to start playing its best ball. That should be easier against the New England Patriots, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. New England, however, is coming off a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have shown the ability to turn it on when it matters most. Can he will the team to get to that level one more time? Or do the Chiefs have too many holes to return to elite production?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Sunday's early slate of games in Week 15.