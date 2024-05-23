NFL Draft still on Charlotte’s to-do list — but not now

Football fans hoping for an NFL Draft in uptown Charlotte will have to wait a little longer.

The NFL this week selected Pittsburgh to host the 2026 draft. Next year, Green Bay is the draft site. No sites have been selected past 2026.

Charlotte looked to be all in on bidding for the NFL Draft last year.

However, while Charlotte Sports and the NFL Carolina Panthers remain interested in the idea, no formal bid has been submitted.

