NFL Draft Rookie Running Back Snapshot: Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire the perfect fit alongside the GOAT?

As we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft, football analyst Liz Loza will deliver a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. Wrapping things up for the running back class is LSU Tiger, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Origin Story

Fifteen years ago, while playing park ball in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Edwards-Helaire (then six-years-old) met Derrius Guice (who was eight-years-old at the time). The two became fast friends and would go on to play together in high school, college … and maybe the NFL.

Super Power

Compactly built and low to the ground, Edwards-Helaire is impossible to take down. With jaw-dropping contact balance, the Louisiana native has the ability to bowl over, between, and through defenders.

Greatest Weakness

At 5-foot-7 and 207 pounds, the former Tiger doesn’t possess prototypical size for the position, particularly in short-yardage situations. He’s also lacking elite long-speed, as evidenced by his forty-yard dash time of 4.6 seconds.

Overview

Like Sonic the Hedgehog without the turbo gear, CEH is a creative runner and savvy pass-catcher. More than an undersized space back, he’s a fierce competitor in possession of stunning lateral quickness, soft hands, and a build that lends itself to successful pass protection. If given sufficient reps, Edwards-Helaire has the potential to become a three-down back in the NFL and a PPR stud for fantasy managers.

Key Rushing Stat

Per SIS, in 2019 Edwards-Helaire managed a broken tackle percentage of 34% (RB9).

Key Receiving Stat

In the passing game, Edwards-Helaire posted a top-THREE completion percentage of 84.62%, which was actually better than his ultra-reliable teammate, Justin Jefferson (an actual WR, who completed 82.8% of the passes thrown his way).

*As discussed on The Rookie Snapshot Pod, CEH’s otherworldliness is deserving of TWO key stats.

Comp

Maurice Jones-Drew … from the size to the playing style to the hyphen.

Fantasy Fit

Less than two months ago, Bruce Arians touted the importance and need for a back who can catch. Edwards-Helaire, who reeled in 55 balls last year, fits the bill. He’s tough and versatile … just like BA, which makes him a perfect fit for the Bucs.

Follow Him: @clyde_22 on Instagram, @Clydro_22 on Twitter

What about Edwards-Helaire’s game intrigues or concerns you the most? Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF.

