NFL Draft projections for Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and other top running backs

The countdown has begun for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

The headlines are easy to follow this year:

Will QB Caleb Williams go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears?

In what order will QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. be selected?

How much of a gap is there between WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of the wide receiver class?

There are obviously many more, but those are the biggest talking points.

Only a few former Wisconsin Badgers accepted NFL Combine invitations this year: RB Braelon Allen, OL Tanor Bortolini and LB Maema Njongmeta. Others will get to showcase their skills at Wisconsin’s pro day in March, but Allen and Bortolini appear to have the best chance to be drafted at this stage of the process.

Speaking of Allen, the 33rd Team on ‘X’ recently put out its top five running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The decorated Wisconsin Badger made the cut.

Here are the top five running backs, plus where consensus projects them each to be selected:

Trey Benson -- Florida State

Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 156 carries, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns

Projected Round: 2nd

Will Shipley -- Clemson

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023. Clemson won 38-35. Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 167 carries, 827 yards, 5 touchdowns

Projected Round: 5th

Blake Corum -- Michigan

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 258 carries, 1245 yards, 27 touchdowns

Projected Round: 3rd

Bucky Irving -- Oregon

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 186 carries, 1280 yards, 11 touchdowns

Projected Round: 3rd

Braelon Allen -- Wisconsin

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) hands the ball to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 181 carries, 984 yards, 12 touchdowns

Projected Round: 5th

