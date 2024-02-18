NFL Draft projections for Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and other top running backs
The countdown has begun for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.
The headlines are easy to follow this year:
Will QB Caleb Williams go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears?
In what order will QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. be selected?
How much of a gap is there between WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of the wide receiver class?
There are obviously many more, but those are the biggest talking points.
Only a few former Wisconsin Badgers accepted NFL Combine invitations this year: RB Braelon Allen, OL Tanor Bortolini and LB Maema Njongmeta. Others will get to showcase their skills at Wisconsin’s pro day in March, but Allen and Bortolini appear to have the best chance to be drafted at this stage of the process.
Speaking of Allen, the 33rd Team on ‘X’ recently put out its top five running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The decorated Wisconsin Badger made the cut.
Here are the top five running backs, plus where consensus projects them each to be selected:
Trey Benson -- Florida State
2023 Stats: 156 carries, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns
Projected Round: 2nd
Will Shipley -- Clemson
2023 Stats: 167 carries, 827 yards, 5 touchdowns
Projected Round: 5th
Blake Corum -- Michigan
2023 Stats: 258 carries, 1245 yards, 27 touchdowns
Projected Round: 3rd
Bucky Irving -- Oregon
2023 Stats: 186 carries, 1280 yards, 11 touchdowns
Projected Round: 3rd
Braelon Allen -- Wisconsin
2023 Stats: 181 carries, 984 yards, 12 touchdowns
Projected Round: 5th