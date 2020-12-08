NFL draft makeover: Do Eagles have a QB problem? And how do they address other needs?

Eric Edholm
·8 min read

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous few Sundays and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Round 5 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Philadelphia Eagles. How do you even start to fix what ails this team?

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The Philadelphia Eagles, losers of four straight now, are in a position that’s hard to rectify for the long term. Even one banner draft class (which hasn’t happened there in a while now) might not be enough to fix things completely.

They’ve just benched QB Carson Wentz in favor of 2020 second-rounder Jalen Hurts, and who really knows how that will work out? Hurts might be the answer, and perhaps Wentz has one final say to dictate his future in Philly.

Wentz’s contract clearly keeps him tethered to the franchise for now, although there is a possibility they could work out a post-June 1 trade that would reduce the Eagles’ salary-cap hit to less than $10 million if they felt the need to move on from him. (Or if they can find a suitor who can take on that contract.)

And yes, the Eagles very well could be in a position to draft a quarterback this spring, perhaps even in Round 1. One way or another, they’d need to add a QB to the roster if Wentz is moved. Hurts might be the second coming of Donovan McNabb for all we know, and a starting role down the stretch could help determine what he eventually could become.

Carson Wentz, left, or Jalen Hurts, right? The Philadelphia Eagles have a QB situation they need to figure out. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Carson Wentz, left, or Jalen Hurts, right? The Philadelphia Eagles have a QB situation they need to figure out. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

So for the purposes of this exercise, we’re going to veer away from that position now and address other areas of need. But we’re in no way anointing Hurts the second coming until we see more evidence than a dozen throws in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Elsewhere, the Eagles are aging quickly at several key parts of their roster, including on the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and at tight end (Zach Ertz) and receiver (DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery).

Some veterans haven’t delivered as hoped this season, and their younger replacements have disappointed. They’re a team built to win now … that isn’t winning now.

And who are the young, foundational pieces in place?

Dallas Goedert is one. Miles Sanders is really good when he’s not being ignored. Brandon Graham is still considered young, we suppose. And yes, Hurts, Jalen Reagor and the rest of the 2020 draft class deserve ample time to develop.

But the team’s post-Super Bowl draft misses have been stacking up now, and unsurprisingly the roster has developed some major holes. If the Eagles must add quarterback to that growing list of needs, it will make this rebuilding job even tougher than it looked even a few months ago.

Early-round prospect

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Eagles have not drafted a cornerback in the top 40 overall selections since 2010. Now might be a good time to end that streak. The team needs a CB2 with CB1 potential for life after Darius Slay, and they can and should try to upgrade over the likes of Avonte Maddox on the outside.

Farley opted out this season and will be an interesting case study for a team considering him in the top 10 or so overall picks. That’s how high the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is expected to go despite only playing two seasons at corner.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could end up a top-10 overall pick. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could end up a top-10 overall pick. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A high-school QB who arrived at Tech expected to be a wide receiver, Farley made the switch and showed highly promising results in 2018. For a player who was new to the position, he showed good fluidity and instincts. And both of those looked even better last season.

Farley is exactly how you’d draw up a press corner. His athleticism should be close to elite for his size, and he plays with physicality and confidence, even if there might be some growing pains once he’s thrust into the lineup.

(And if the Eagles need a first-hand reference on Farley, they should have a pretty good mole there in former Philly defensive lineman Darryl Tapp, who is on the Hokies’ defensive coaching staff.)

There also are some injury concerns, but Farley is expected to blow up the NFL combine and likely would be there for the taking if the Eagles end up with a top-10 pick. They’re very much in that range now, sitting currently in the No. 6 overall slot.

Mid-round prospect

Oklahoma State OT-OG Teven Jenkins

The Eagles need offensive line help. But is the need bigger at guard or tackle? A case could be made for both positions.

So let’s peg them with a player who could possibly slot into either role. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Jenkins has primarily been a right tackle for the Cowboys, but he’s also played left tackle at various points over the past few seasons and some left guard as a freshman in 2017.

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins has played well at tackle and guard for the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins has played well at tackle and guard for the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Jenkins is a country-strong manhandler who isn’t quick, per se, but he has solid feet. Is he going to be able to match the quickness of some of the great left ends in the NFL? That’s the question, and it’s why some scouts like him inside, but to be fair Jenkins fared very well in his matchup with Texas pass rusher Joseph Ossai in their battle earlier this season.

Considering that the Eagles have to have long-term health concerns about Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson, Jenkins would be a good insurance policy. He can summon Brooks’ raw power — he’s a hoss in the weight room — and isn’t the athlete Johnson is but can hold down right tackle ably if needed.

As it stands now, Jenkins looks like a top-75 overall prospect, so he could be a possibility with the team’s third-round pick, assuming it ends up being a high enough selection.

Late-round prospect

Illinois State S Christian Uphoff

It’s no secret to Eagles fans now that the team was considering Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn with its second-round pick this spring. That choice ended up being Hurts, and Chinn — who was picked 11 slots later — has looked like the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite at this point.

A decent fallback option, and another FCS-level prospect, who makes some sense is Uphoff. He’s already played 37 college games for the Redbirds and is slated to be at the 2021 Senior Bowl, which is where eventual second-rounders Kyle Dugger and Chinn both stood tall and helped their draft stocks.

Uphoff might not quite be in their spheres as prospects, but he could make a push for the top 100 picks overall.

The Eagles currently don’t have a fourth-round pick (traded to the Browns in the Genard Avery deal) but are expected to receive multiple Day 3 compensatory picks and have all their original selections in Round 5 through 7. They’d have to ammo to get him, if a trade up was needed.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Uphoff is a fluid safety with the ability to play deep, up in the box or as a slot defender. He’s a really nice athlete with big hands (10 1/8 inches) and estimated 4.5 speed. He was one of scouts’ highest-rated FCS-level prospects heading into the summer, although missing the fall season has muted a little of the buzz around him for now.

“He’s long, he’s a sudden athlete, a little more of both than (2020 undrafted free agent Luther Kirk, who is now on the Vikings’ practice squad),” Illinois State head coach Brock Spack told me last month. “He runs well, he’s tough and he plays hard. He’s a good kick returner, too. And he’s a good kid, too.”

Uphoff would be a nice option to fill a variety of roles on defense and special teams, checking off more than one box.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

    The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.

  • Report: James Harden’s trade list includes Nets, 76ers, other contenders

    Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.

  • Mike Tomlin on dropped passes: Catch the ball or get replaced by those who will

    Among the issues that contributed to the Steelers’ first loss of the season was dropped passes. The Steelers were credited with seven dropped passes in the game, which is the most drops in a game by any team this season. The Steelers have also dropped more passes over the course of the entire season than [more]

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

  • Washington exposed Steelers offense and told the world

    Steelers Wire talks about how Washington players weren't shy talking about how the Steelers offense was exposed.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Latest on Yankees' pursuit of free agent DJ LeMahieu: New York 'not certain' they will land him

    The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority of the offseason at the moment. Here's the latest...

  • Larry Csonka toasts Washington win over Steelers in annual show of '72 Dolphins petty

    Like clockwork, a member of the 1972 Dolphins is celebrating the demise of a perfect season.

  • LeBron James hurt by Kyrie Irving’s comments on Kevin Durant’s podcast

    Kyrie Irving may think the media twisted some of his words over the summer, but appears LeBron James doesn't think that's the case.

  • Brian Westbrook has unique reason for why Eagles must play Jalen Hurts

    Brian Westbrook joined The Mike Missanelli Show on Monday and shared a unique reason why he thinks the Eagles need to play Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2020 season. By Dan Roche