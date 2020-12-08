NFL draft makeover: Do Eagles have a QB problem? And how do they address other needs?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous few Sundays and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-4) and late (Round 5 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the Philadelphia Eagles. How do you even start to fix what ails this team?

The Philadelphia Eagles, losers of four straight now, are in a position that’s hard to rectify for the long term. Even one banner draft class (which hasn’t happened there in a while now) might not be enough to fix things completely.

They’ve just benched QB Carson Wentz in favor of 2020 second-rounder Jalen Hurts, and who really knows how that will work out? Hurts might be the answer, and perhaps Wentz has one final say to dictate his future in Philly.

Wentz’s contract clearly keeps him tethered to the franchise for now, although there is a possibility they could work out a post-June 1 trade that would reduce the Eagles’ salary-cap hit to less than $10 million if they felt the need to move on from him. (Or if they can find a suitor who can take on that contract.)

And yes, the Eagles very well could be in a position to draft a quarterback this spring, perhaps even in Round 1. One way or another, they’d need to add a QB to the roster if Wentz is moved. Hurts might be the second coming of Donovan McNabb for all we know, and a starting role down the stretch could help determine what he eventually could become.

So for the purposes of this exercise, we’re going to veer away from that position now and address other areas of need. But we’re in no way anointing Hurts the second coming until we see more evidence than a dozen throws in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Elsewhere, the Eagles are aging quickly at several key parts of their roster, including on the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and at tight end (Zach Ertz) and receiver (DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery).

Some veterans haven’t delivered as hoped this season, and their younger replacements have disappointed. They’re a team built to win now … that isn’t winning now.

And who are the young, foundational pieces in place?

Dallas Goedert is one. Miles Sanders is really good when he’s not being ignored. Brandon Graham is still considered young, we suppose. And yes, Hurts, Jalen Reagor and the rest of the 2020 draft class deserve ample time to develop.

But the team’s post-Super Bowl draft misses have been stacking up now, and unsurprisingly the roster has developed some major holes. If the Eagles must add quarterback to that growing list of needs, it will make this rebuilding job even tougher than it looked even a few months ago.

Early-round prospect

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Eagles have not drafted a cornerback in the top 40 overall selections since 2010. Now might be a good time to end that streak. The team needs a CB2 with CB1 potential for life after Darius Slay, and they can and should try to upgrade over the likes of Avonte Maddox on the outside.

Farley opted out this season and will be an interesting case study for a team considering him in the top 10 or so overall picks. That’s how high the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is expected to go despite only playing two seasons at corner.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could end up a top-10 overall pick. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A high-school QB who arrived at Tech expected to be a wide receiver, Farley made the switch and showed highly promising results in 2018. For a player who was new to the position, he showed good fluidity and instincts. And both of those looked even better last season.

Farley is exactly how you’d draw up a press corner. His athleticism should be close to elite for his size, and he plays with physicality and confidence, even if there might be some growing pains once he’s thrust into the lineup.

(And if the Eagles need a first-hand reference on Farley, they should have a pretty good mole there in former Philly defensive lineman Darryl Tapp, who is on the Hokies’ defensive coaching staff.)

There also are some injury concerns, but Farley is expected to blow up the NFL combine and likely would be there for the taking if the Eagles end up with a top-10 pick. They’re very much in that range now, sitting currently in the No. 6 overall slot.

Mid-round prospect

Oklahoma State OT-OG Teven Jenkins

The Eagles need offensive line help. But is the need bigger at guard or tackle? A case could be made for both positions.

So let’s peg them with a player who could possibly slot into either role. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Jenkins has primarily been a right tackle for the Cowboys, but he’s also played left tackle at various points over the past few seasons and some left guard as a freshman in 2017.

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins has played well at tackle and guard for the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Jenkins is a country-strong manhandler who isn’t quick, per se, but he has solid feet. Is he going to be able to match the quickness of some of the great left ends in the NFL? That’s the question, and it’s why some scouts like him inside, but to be fair Jenkins fared very well in his matchup with Texas pass rusher Joseph Ossai in their battle earlier this season.

Considering that the Eagles have to have long-term health concerns about Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson, Jenkins would be a good insurance policy. He can summon Brooks’ raw power — he’s a hoss in the weight room — and isn’t the athlete Johnson is but can hold down right tackle ably if needed.

As it stands now, Jenkins looks like a top-75 overall prospect, so he could be a possibility with the team’s third-round pick, assuming it ends up being a high enough selection.

Late-round prospect

Illinois State S Christian Uphoff

It’s no secret to Eagles fans now that the team was considering Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn with its second-round pick this spring. That choice ended up being Hurts, and Chinn — who was picked 11 slots later — has looked like the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite at this point.

A decent fallback option, and another FCS-level prospect, who makes some sense is Uphoff. He’s already played 37 college games for the Redbirds and is slated to be at the 2021 Senior Bowl, which is where eventual second-rounders Kyle Dugger and Chinn both stood tall and helped their draft stocks.

Uphoff might not quite be in their spheres as prospects, but he could make a push for the top 100 picks overall.

Coach Spack had some pretty important news to share with @UphoffChristian and the team today ... Congrats on your invite to the @seniorbowl‼️ pic.twitter.com/BPyAQknW1G — Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) November 6, 2020

The Eagles currently don’t have a fourth-round pick (traded to the Browns in the Genard Avery deal) but are expected to receive multiple Day 3 compensatory picks and have all their original selections in Round 5 through 7. They’d have to ammo to get him, if a trade up was needed.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Uphoff is a fluid safety with the ability to play deep, up in the box or as a slot defender. He’s a really nice athlete with big hands (10 1/8 inches) and estimated 4.5 speed. He was one of scouts’ highest-rated FCS-level prospects heading into the summer, although missing the fall season has muted a little of the buzz around him for now.

“He’s long, he’s a sudden athlete, a little more of both than (2020 undrafted free agent Luther Kirk, who is now on the Vikings’ practice squad),” Illinois State head coach Brock Spack told me last month. “He runs well, he’s tough and he plays hard. He’s a good kick returner, too. And he’s a good kid, too.”

Uphoff would be a nice option to fill a variety of roles on defense and special teams, checking off more than one box.

