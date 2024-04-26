NFL DRAFT LIVE UPDATES: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is underway!

The draft kicked off on Thursday night in Kansas City and will end on Saturday, April 27.

Check back HERE for the latest updates throughout the draft.

Thursday updates:

UPDATE 10:31 PM: The Pittsburgh Steelers select Troy Fautanu as the 20th pick in the NFL Draft.

