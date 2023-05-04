NFL Draft: Eagles DT Jalen Carter reportedly becomes first 1st-rounder to ink contract

The first first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft reportedly signed.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a deal with No. 9 selection Jalen Carter, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, on a fully guaranteed four-year, $21.8 million contract.

Carter was the first of the Eagles' two first-round selections and the first of the three Georgia players taken by Philadelphia. They also drafted Carter's teammates in edge rusher Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick and cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round. In all, the Eagles finished with one of the best drafts in the league.

The Eagles took Jalen Carter with the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carter was the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation throughout the draft process.

He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and racing in relation to a deadly car accident where Georgia teammate Devin Willock and university staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months probation, 80 hours of community service, the completion of a driving course and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

At his pro day in March, Carter reportedly showed up overweight and struggled to complete drills.

Although he was rated highly among the 2023 prospects, he fell to the No. 9 pick after the Eagles traded up one spot to take the talented defensive tackle. Now, he'll join former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis in the middle of the Eagles' defensive line as Philadelphia attempts to return to the Super Bowl this season.