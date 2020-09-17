NFL draft: Can Big Ten opt-outs opt back in? A jacked-up punter could be the precedent

One of the more below-the-radar stories of the 2020 NFL draft might suddenly be quite newsworthy.

With the Big Ten now returning to action, there is question about whether players who announced they were opting out for the season — and particularly those who declared for the 2021 NFL draft — can now be eligible to play this fall.

We don’t know the answer yet, and predicting how the NCAA might handle eligibility questions is often a fool’s errand.

But, strange as it might sound, it’s possible that a buffed-up Pac-12 punter could offer some hope to Big Ten prospects exploring the possibility of playing again this season.

The curious case of Michael Turk

Back in January, news of Arizona State punter Michael Turk declaring for the 2020 NFL draft hit the wire. It was notable in two ways at the time.

One, special-teams performers seldom enter the draft as underclassmen, and even more rarely as redshirt sophomores.

And two, Turk was the nephew NFL punter Matt Turk and former NFL long snapper Dan Turk, making him a member of a fairly household family name in the special-teams universe.

Turk hired an agent and even attended the NFL scouting combine back in February. The incredibly strong punter then made more news there by putting up a shocking 25 reps on the bench press, a modern record for punters and a better total than many tight ends and wide receivers were able to notch at the event.

Arizona State punter Michael Turk hired an agent, put up a huge number on the bench press at the NFL scouting combine and still could play college football this fall. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL, File)

But the most fascinating news element involving Turk was yet to come.

Turk went undrafted in April. He did not sign with an NFL team after the draft. And in what was viewed as something of a Hail Mary, Turk asked Arizona State for help with applying for a special waiver to return to school.

No chance, right? This is, after all, the draconian NCAA we’re talking about here.

Well, Turk stunningly was allowed back to ASU — and even granted both of his final two years of eligibility. One Sun Devils spokesman this summer referred to the NCAA decision as “an unprecedented one.”

Turk reportedly was granted his eligibility on the basis of COVID-19 restrictions hindering his ability to fully showcase his skills as a prospect, given that pro days and private workouts were canceled because of the pandemic.

If the Pac-12 follows the Big Ten’s playbook, Turk could be one of hundred of college players hitting the field this fall that no one expected until very recently.

And now that Turk precedent with the NCAA could play out as a road map for some Big Ten players seeking to regain eligibility, even those who might have hired agents.

One Big Ten opt-out player already wants back in

Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis announced last week that he planned to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, telling Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that it was “heartbreaking” that his conference wouldn’t have football this fall.

A lot has changed since then.

And now that the Big Ten has called an end-around and plans to play this fall, Davis issued a statement saying he wants to explore coming back to Ohio State to play one more season of college football.

Could Turk’s case be the precedent that players such as Davis need? There are both academic and financial issues to the cases.

For those players who merely opted out and did not hire an agent, their path back to eligibility feels more clear cut, assuming they did not withdraw from classes or cannot readily re-enroll at their respective schools.

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) could try to play college football this fall after initially saying he would opt out and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).