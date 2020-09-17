NFL draft: Can Big Ten opt-outs opt back in? A jacked-up punter could be the precedent

One of the more below-the-radar stories of the 2020 NFL draft might suddenly be quite newsworthy.
With the Big Ten now returning to action, there is question about whether players who announced they were opting out for the season — and particularly those who declared for the 2021 NFL draft — can now be eligible to play this fall.
We don’t know the answer yet, and predicting how the NCAA might handle eligibility questions is often a fool’s errand.
But, strange as it might sound, it’s possible that a buffed-up Pac-12 punter could offer some hope to Big Ten prospects exploring the possibility of playing again this season.
The curious case of Michael Turk
Back in January, news of Arizona State punter Michael Turk declaring for the 2020 NFL draft hit the wire. It was notable in two ways at the time.
One, special-teams performers seldom enter the draft as underclassmen, and even more rarely as redshirt sophomores.
And two, Turk was the nephew NFL punter Matt Turk and former NFL long snapper Dan Turk, making him a member of a fairly household family name in the special-teams universe.
Turk hired an agent and even attended the NFL scouting combine back in February. The incredibly strong punter then made more news there by putting up a shocking 25 reps on the bench press, a modern record for punters and a better total than many tight ends and wide receivers were able to notch at the event.
But the most fascinating news element involving Turk was yet to come.
Turk went undrafted in April. He did not sign with an NFL team after the draft. And in what was viewed as something of a Hail Mary, Turk asked Arizona State for help with applying for a special waiver to return to school.
No chance, right? This is, after all, the draconian NCAA we’re talking about here.
Well, Turk stunningly was allowed back to ASU — and even granted both of his final two years of eligibility. One Sun Devils spokesman this summer referred to the NCAA decision as “an unprecedented one.”
Turk reportedly was granted his eligibility on the basis of COVID-19 restrictions hindering his ability to fully showcase his skills as a prospect, given that pro days and private workouts were canceled because of the pandemic.
If the Pac-12 follows the Big Ten’s playbook, Turk could be one of hundred of college players hitting the field this fall that no one expected until very recently.
And now that Turk precedent with the NCAA could play out as a road map for some Big Ten players seeking to regain eligibility, even those who might have hired agents.
One Big Ten opt-out player already wants back in
Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis announced last week that he planned to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, telling Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that it was “heartbreaking” that his conference wouldn’t have football this fall.
A lot has changed since then.
And now that the Big Ten has called an end-around and plans to play this fall, Davis issued a statement saying he wants to explore coming back to Ohio State to play one more season of college football.
Could Turk’s case be the precedent that players such as Davis need? There are both academic and financial issues to the cases.
For those players who merely opted out and did not hire an agent, their path back to eligibility feels more clear cut, assuming they did not withdraw from classes or cannot readily re-enroll at their respective schools.
But even for those who might have retained representation, Turk’s case offers a glimmer of hope that others also can regain their eligibility to play this fall.
Turk hired an agent, but an Arizona State administrator told The Athletic that he does not believe Turk accepted any benefits.
At the very least, that appears to be threshold for Big Ten prospects to return to action. If they can prove they did not accept any money after announcing their intentions, their chances of getting to play this fall would appear to be far greater.
It’s not clear whether those who hired agents will be eligible or not. Their likely defense for such a waiver would be that the Big Ten appeared to say definitively at one point that fall football was not going to happen.
Now that that’s changed, do they have grounds to be let back in? We don’t know, but we expect that to be the way some players try to test the system.
Which other Big Ten prospects could try to return?
A total of 21 Big Ten players have reportedly announced their intentions to opt out this season. Of those, eight have said they planned to enter the 2021 NFL draft.
Those eight prospects are: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Purdue WR Rondale Moore, Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Michigan CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade and Davis.
Sports Illustrated reported that five of the eight have signed with agents — Bateman (signed with agent Blake Baratz), Mayfield (CAA), Parsons (David Mulugheta), Slater (CAA) and Thomas (Drew Rosenhaus).
Also, Michigan WR Nico Collins — a potential top-40 pick — reportedly has hired an agent, despite not yet announcing his intentions publicly.
According to sources, we believe that many of them, including Parsons and Slater, still plan to go through with their opt-outs and continue preparing for the spring draft.
It’s not yet known if Moore, Davis or Wade have officially signed with agencies and/or filed paperwork with the NFLPA to that end. All three of those players might have a clear path to returning to school, if they so choose, as Davis has now stated.
And some of these players could still have something to gain, NFL draft-wise, by returning. They’d join the list of several other prospects in the conference who stood to lose the most with a canceled season.
Still, there’s also the chance they could hurt their stock with a poor season. Those decisions will be individual in nature, and they’re clearly vary significantly on a case-by-case basis.
But there’s at least a belief that some talented prospects whom most college fans assumed would never suit up again for their school could soon be hitting the field once more.
It’s just the latest potential wild plot twist in a year chock full of them in college football.
