NFL draft: Buccaneers take possible Tom Brady replacement Kyle Trask to end the second round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparently didn't get the memo that Tom Brady is a cyborg who will play quarterback forever.

Just in case their soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback ever does step away, the Buccaneers invested in a possible successor. They took Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the final pick of the second round.

Even though a very high percentage of quarterback picks outside of the first round do not work out, teams also don't want to be caught with no options when a legend retires. The Buccaneers, bringing back all their starters from a Super Bowl team, could afford to take a quarterback at No. 64 overall.

Trask looked like a potential first-round pick at times last season, though that talk died down. Trask still was the sixth quarterback off the board, ahead of other second-tier options like Stanford's Davis Mills.

Trask was productive at Florida after being a lowly-recruited player out of high school. He is a throwback quarterback, who can operate from the pocket but is nothing like the mobile players teams are moving toward. The Buccaneers just won a Super Bowl with Brady, so it's not like they need a running quarterback.

Learning under Brady, Bucs coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is a great way to start an NFL career for a second-round pick. He won't be under pressure to play right away. The way Brady it going, it might be a while.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted by the Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

