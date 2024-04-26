NFL Draft 2024: Live updates on picks from Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is time for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 32nd pick in the first round and will have a long wait as they will likely work to trade up. The Chiefs have seven total picks in the draft.

The Chicago Bears started the draft by selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

Never fear, Superman is here pic.twitter.com/xDi806UGb3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

AFC West division rival Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. Alt is the son of Chiefs Hall of Fame John Alt who spent 13 seasons as the team’s left tackle from 1984 to 1996.

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world by selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. The Falcons signed former Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed over the offseason.

The first trade of the draft was the Vikings trading up from 11th to 10th with the New York Jets for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

AFC West rival Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick after trading for former Jets QB Zach Wilson over the offseason.

AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick.

The first defender came off the board at 15 with the Indianapolis Colts selecting UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. The NFL set a new record with the first 14 picks being offensive players.

