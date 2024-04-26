NFL DRAFT 2024: Falcons grab quarterback with first round draft pick

For the third year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

So who did they draft as their first-round pick? University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the newest Falcon.

He played four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Washington in 2022.

The Falcons signed now-former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last month.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein says team owner Arthur Blank wanted a succession plan to Cousins.

Penix, a 6-foot-2 senior at Washington grew up in Tampa, Florida.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo is in Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft to catch up with the Falcons joining the roster and to find out where some metro Atlanta players end up.

The 2024 NFL Draft runs through April 27. All seven rounds over the course of three days will air live on Channel 2.

Get the latest details on all of the Falcons’ draft picks on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News.

