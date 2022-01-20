NFL Divisional Round: Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL season is this weekend, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200.

The ultimate goal: To build the perfect winning lineup. Will they achieve it?

It should be an action-packed weekend as some of the most explosive offenses in the NFL are set to square off. Of course, the headliner is undoubtedly the latest edition of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The stars in this game are readily apparent, but the top daily fantasy value might just be a running back many in the fantasy community had written off already. Yes, Devin Singletary has returned to our plans, thanks to a ferocious finish to the regular season and a raucous playoff performance last week. Singletary tore through the Patriots' defense for 94 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. So, it's no surprise that Singletary, with a salary of just $24, appears in most of our analysts' lineups.

Speaking of Bills, electrifying slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie makes quite a few appearances in their lineups. McKenzie made some eye-opening plays in the pass game and out of the backfield last week, and with a salary of just $12, he represents a quality bargain option. Cam Akers with his $19 salary also shows up, as well as the Green Bay Packers defense, which appears in all their lineups. The Packers could prove to be a serious value as their stop unit will be taking on the turnover-prone Jimmy Garoppolo.

