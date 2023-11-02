NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 9 Sunday Baller

The Week 9 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT and features 10 games. The Broncos, Jaguars, Lions and 49ers will be on bye in Week 9, while the Thursday Night Football (Titans-Steelers), Germany game (Dolphins-Kansas City), Sunday Night Football (Bills-Bengals) and Monday Night Football (Chargers-Jets) participants all play outside the main slate. Yahoo will be running plenty of NFL DFS contests for Week 9, but the biggest is the Sunday Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $150,000 to the top 1,774 finishers, including $15,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 150 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 8,800 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $150k Sunday Baller lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested Week 9 options include a high-ceiling QB-WR stack, a pair of pricey RBs worth paying up for, and bargain options at WR and TE.

QUARTERBACK

C.J. Stroud, HOU vs. TB ($28): Stroud has failed to reach 200 passing yards in either of his last two starts, but he threw for at least 242 yards in each of his first five outings and has a tidy 9:1 TD:INT through seven NFL starts. With the Buccaneers in town, the 2023 second overall pick will have a nice opportunity to show that this recent slump has been the result of a momentary rough patch rather than Stroud hitting the rookie wall. Tampa Bay's allowing the fifth-most passing yards (256.0) and 10th-fewest rushing yards (98.6), so Houston will likely commit to a pass-heavy approach from the get-go instead of wasting time trying to establish a rushing attack that's been stuck in the mud all season.

Honorable Mentions:

Dak Prescott, DAL at PHI ($28); Derek Carr, NO vs. CHI ($23); Mac Jones, NE vs. WAS ($23)

Against the Grainers:

Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. SEA ($35); Sam Howell, WAS at NE ($25); Daniel Jones, NYG at LV ($21)

RUNNING BACK

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CHI ($31): New Orleans usually makes checking the ball down to Kamara a key part of the offense, and he's likely to get even more pass catching opportunities against a Chicago defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (497) and receiving touchdowns (five) to running backs. Kamara has caught 39 of 44 targets for 228 yards and one touchdown in just five games this season, and he has been heavily utilized on the ground to boot, rushing 86 times for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Kamara to help the Saints -- who are favored by more than a touchdown -- get ahead with his pass catching skills, then keep the clock running with his rushing ability.

Jonathan Taylor, IND at CAR ($27): Taylor's snap share has steadily trended up in the four games since he came off the PUP list, from 15 percent in Week 5 to 42, 50, and finally 61 percent last week. Unsurprisingly, the increase in usage has coincided with an uptick in production, as the former 1,800-yard rusher has 217 scrimmage yards and a touchdown over his last two games. Taylor should continue to get the majority of opportunities in Indianapolis' backfield over Zack Moss ($22), but both running backs could be in for big games against a Panthers defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards (888) to running backs and a league-high 14 scrimmage TDs to the position.

Honorable Mentions:

Saquon Barkley, NYG at LV ($30); Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. ARI ($21); Rachaad White, TB at HOU ($19)

Against the Grainers:

Tony Pollard, DAL at PHI ($20); Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. IND ($16); Alexander Mattison, MIN at ATL ($13)

WIDE RECEIVER

Adam Thielen, CAR vs. IND ($25): Carolina's defensive struggles have come specifically against the run, while Indianapolis has just been generally bad on that side of the ball. The Colts are allowing a league-high 28.6 PPG, and their 1,387 yards allowed to wide receivers are seventh-most in the NFL. Thielen has easily been the best player in the Panthers' otherwise lackluster offense, and he should continue to see heavy volume in this favorable matchup. Despite Carolina having already had its bye, Thielen's tied for sixth in the NFL with 57 catches while boasting top-12 marks in receiving yards (581), receiving touchdowns (four) and targets (70).

Nico Collins, HOU vs. TB ($23): Collins is a must-have if you deploy Stroud under center, but Houston's top receiver also has plenty of standalone value against a Buccaneers defense that's allowing 189.1 receiving yards per game to WRs, which is fifth-most in the NFL. Though Collins has been inconsistent, his peaks have been quite high, as he's racked up 314 yards and three TDs across his two best games, plus two other 80-yard performances. Collins' upside makes him a strong Week 9 GPP play.

Demario Douglas, NE vs. WAS ($13): This is an ideal spot for Douglas. The rookie speedster has gotten 13 targets and two rushing attempts in two games since returning from a concussion, turning that volume into 103 scrimmage yards. With team target and receiving yardage leader Kendrick Bourne suffering a torn ACL last week and a Commanders defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (1,579) and touchdowns (13) to WRs coming to town, this shapes up as an ideal breakout opportunity for Douglas, making him a low-risk, high-reward option at just $3 above the minimum valuation.

Honorable Mentions:

CeeDee Lamb, DAL at PHI ($35); Amari Cooper, CLE vs. ARI ($19); Chris Olave, NO vs. CHI ($17)

Against the Grainers:

A.J. Brown, PHI vs. DAL ($34); Cooper Kupp, LAR at GB ($31); Davante Adams, LV vs. NYG ($21)

TIGHT END

David Njoku, CLE vs. ARI ($11): Among the six teams with the most yards allowed to tight ends, only one (the Rams) plays on the Week 9 main slate, so this is a good week to go bargain hunting at the position. Cleveland is one of the two teams favored by more than a TD this week, so the Browns are projected to get offense from somewhere against a Cardinals team that's allowing 26.6 PPG. Njoku's coming off his best game of the season (four catches for 77 yards and a TD on eight targets), and he had also set season highs in the previous game with 54 yards on nine targets, so his usage has been trending up despite Deshaun Watson's limited availability. As long as the ankle injury that kept Njoku from practicing Wednesday doesn't limit the tight end come Sunday, he should be a nice value.

Honorable Mentions:

Mark Andrews, BAL vs. SEA ($22); T.J. Hockenson, MIN at ATL ($20); Kyle Pitts, ATL vs. MIN ($15)

Against the Grainers:

Trey McBride, ARI at CLE ($18); Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. TB ($17); Cole Kmet, CHI at NO ($15)

DEFENSE

Cleveland Browns vs. ARI ($17): The Browns aren't heavily favored in Week 9 because of their PJ Walker-led offense. Cleveland's defense is allowing a league-low 260.0 scrimmage yards per game, and that number is likely to drop further after this home game against a 1-7 Cardinals team that's expected to debut rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune under center. Arizona's still without starting RB James Conner (knee) to boot, and even in the unlikely scenario that Kyler Murray (knee) is activated for this game, Cleveland's defense should make for a strong play against a rusty QB that will be making his first start of the season. In addition to limiting yardage, this Myles Garrett-led unit also racks up counting stats, with multiple sacks in all but one game this season and six forced turnovers in the last two weeks.

Honorable Mentions:

New Orleans Saints vs. CHI ($18); Atlanta Falcons vs. MIN ($14); New York Giants at LV ($12)

Against the Grainers:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL ($14); New England Patriots vs. WAS ($13); Tampa Bay Buccaneers at HOU ($13)