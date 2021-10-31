Colts QB Carson Wentz coughs up worst interception of the year

Sometimes, a play is so bad that it immediately goes down in history. Quarterback Carson Wentz had one of those plays on Sunday, while his Indianapolis Colts were locked in a close game against the Tennessee Titans. He threw an interception that had everyone wondering what exactly Wentz thought he was doing.

Tied with the Titans with about 90 seconds left in regulation, Wentz started a drive at his own 8-yard line. He took the snap and backed up into the end zone, faking a throw before getting taken to the ground. As he goes down, he tries to get rid of the ball, but that was the absolute worst thing to do.

What was Wentz thinking?! 😖pic.twitter.com/vH8VcD7zpF — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 31, 2021

The ball got caught by Elijah Molden for an interception, who easily made his way into the end zone for a touchdown. Womp-womp.

The internet — especially Philadelphia Eagles fans, who know that version of Wentz very well — predictably lost their collective mind at what at least one writer called "one of the very worst things I've seen a QB do."

No words. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 31, 2021

One of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 31, 2021

carson wentz’s ability to randomly eject the ball is unrivaled — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 31, 2021

How many times have we seen Carson Wentz throw the most ridiculous interception you've ever seen? Well, he just did again ... And probably cost the #Colts a win. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 31, 2021

That’s the most Carson Wentz play ever. Good to see he’s still got it — Bobby Hughes (@CoachBarney) October 31, 2021

Wentz has never Wentzed harder than he just Wentzed — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 31, 2021

I thought Carson Wentz was going to take a safety to lose, then I thought he was going to fumble in the end zone to lose, then, finally, he threw a goal line pick six to lose. The beautiful game. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 31, 2021

I think it’s time we consider that Wentz is an avant garde artist https://t.co/3J3KhmZU7r — Zito (@_Zeets) October 31, 2021

Whoever said Carson Wentz was better than Dak please apologize below: — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 31, 2021

Many of those tweets assumed the Colts would lose — which they eventually did, 34-31 in overtime thanks in part to another Wentz interception — they actually ended up tying the game and forcing overtime. A few people, including Emmanuel Acho, decided Wentz was a "genius" for sacrificing his dignity and looking like a dope just to extend the game.

I just realized Carson Wentz is brilliant.



He was smart enough to realize if he took a safety it would be game over. So he threw the worst pick 6 of all time, knowing he could march his team down the field in 1:04 seconds to tie.



Wentz, you’re greater than I thought. #Colts — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 31, 2021