NFL Christmas Day: Eagles lead Giants in second half; 49ers-Ravens inactives rolling in

Jalen Hurts (1) and the Eagles lead the Giants in the second half in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jalen Hurts set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, with his 15th breaking a tie with Cam Newton's 14 from 2011.

The Eagles lead the Giants in the second half and look well on their way to snapping a three-game slide.

The inactives are out, meanwhile, for Christmas night's gigantic showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, arguably the two best teams in the NFL.

Earlier today, the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 behind two defensive touchdowns, meaning the Chiefs can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

