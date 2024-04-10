NFL changes uniform policy to allow teams to use third helmet during season

The NFL tweaked its uniform policy to allow teams to wear alternate helmets starting in 2022 and the policy has changed again.

The league announced that teams will be able to add a third helmet to their uniform choices in 2025. Teams re-designing their uniforms for the 2024 season had been offered the option that has now been extended to all 32 teams.

Teams that want to do so must inform the league of their intent to do so by May 1, 2025. Twenty teams used alternate helmets during the 2023 season.

Any third helmet design will not be able to be worn with the team's regular uniforms. As with the second helmets, they can only be paired with classic, alternate, or color rush uniforms.