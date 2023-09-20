NFL betting, odds: Cowboys' win total has jumped two games after 2-0 start

Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start

The Cowboys’ 2023 win total has already increased.

Dallas moved to 2-0 on the season with an easy win over a New York Jets team without Aaron Rodgers in Week 2. And that victory was enough for BetMGM to increase the Cowboys’ win total to 11.5.

The Cowboys opened with an over/under of 9.5 wins and that total jumped to 10.5 a week ago after a blowout win at the Giants in Week 1. Oddsmakers clearly were skeptical of the Cowboys’ chances to beat both the Giants and Jets to start the season — and now they’re hoping that fans have liked enough of what they’ve seen so far through the first two weeks to keep hammering the over.

Over 80% of the money bet on Dallas’ win total is on the over. A 12-5 season or better currently has odds of -130. If you think Dallas will only win nine or fewer games the rest of the season, you can take the under at +110.

The Cowboys’ win total is not the highest in the NFL or even the NFC, however. The San Francisco 49ers’ total now sits at 12.5, though the 49ers are even money to have 13 or more wins and -120 to have 12 or fewer. Two-thirds of bets and money is on San Francisco’s over ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Giants in Week 3.

The Eagles, Dolphins and Chiefs are tied with the Cowboys at 11.5 wins. Miami’s win total has also increased by two wins since it opened, and the odds of a 12-5 season or better for the Dolphins is at +115. The Chiefs briefly dropped to 10.5 wins after their Week 1 loss to the Lions before bouncing back up to 11.5 after a turnover and penalty-filled win over the Jaguars.

The Bengals’ total is dropping

The Cincinnati Bengals became the rare team to start a season 0-2 and make the playoffs a season ago. And now the Bengals will have to do it again after losing to the Browns and Ravens in their first two games of the season.

Repeating that accomplishment could be tougher in 2023, too. Those division losses could be significant later in the season for tiebreaker purposes, and Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury against Baltimore. Those are two big reasons why the Bengals’ total now sits at 9.5 wins after opening at 11.5.

Cincinnati was even money to go 11.5 or better when the win totals first came out and is now even money to win 10 games, let alone 12.

The Bengals’ drop is tied with the Bears and Cardinals for the biggest in the NFL, though oddsmakers anticipated both Chicago and Arizona struggling much more than Cincinnati this season. The Bears opened at 7.5 wins and are now at 5.5 victories, while the Cardinals opened at 5.5 wins and have already dropped to 3.5 wins after losses to the Commanders and Giants.