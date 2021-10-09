NFL betting: Four player props for Week 5

We have our first London game of the season this week, which means I'll be partaking in my annual tradition of watching "Mary Poppins" on Saturday night and eating so many spoonfuls of sugar that I won't be able to fall asleep. Like Dick Van Dyke, we'll be looking for a clean sweep in tomorrow's NFL action. Here are my favorite Week 5 player props from BetMGM:

The entire right side of the Patriots' offensive line is out for Sunday's game against Houston and the entire left side is currently on the COVID-19/reserve list. New England is missing so much beef they may need to call the FDA. Instead of trying to establish the run, it's likely we'll see more of the Patriots' dink-and-dunk passing offense. This sets up spectacularly for QB Mac Jones' favorite receiver Jakobi Meyers, who's averaging more than 10 targets per game. Meyers has at least six receptions in three of four games this season and has easily cleared the mark in his last two outings.

Zach Wilson over 246.5 passing yards

I hope the Jets rookie brought a big appetite to London because he's about to eat against the Atlanta secondary. The Falcons are allowing the fifth-highest completion rate in the NFL (70.5%) and are tied for the most touchdowns surrendered through the air. They're one of two teams who haven't intercepted a pass this year (the other is the Jets). To make matters worse, they just lost cornerback Isaiah Oliver for the season and defensive backs Erik Harris and Avery Williams are listed as doubtful to play with injuries.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will face a depleted Falcons secondary in London. (Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Jefferson over 85.5 receiving yards

The lack of Detroit stars are aligning for Jefferson this week as he draws the softest defense in the NFL. The Lions are surrendering a league-worst 10.6 yards per passing attempt and are tied for second-worst in most passes allowed over 20 yards, while Jefferson is averaging 9.25 targets per game with an aDOT of 11.3 yards. Detroit lost their best pass-rusher to a season-ending injury last week, which should mean plenty of clean pockets for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

Mike Gesicki over 3.5 receptions

In the two weeks since Jacoby Brissett has taken the starting reins at quarterback, Gesicki has caught 15 passes on 18 targets. That 83% catch rate is high, but the Bucs allow an even higher 87% of throws to be completed to tight ends and are giving up an average of seven receptions per game to the position. Tampa is impossible to run on, so Miami will have to attack them in the passing game. With Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker questionable for Sunday's matchup, Gesicki is in a potential smash spot for this prop.

Stats provided by ftnfantasy.com, Pro Football Reference, and nfl.com.