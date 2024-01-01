NFL is "aware" of David Tepper drink video, has "no further comment at this time"

On Sunday, a video emerged of what appears to be Panthers owner David Tepper throwing his drink into the crowd at Jacksonville. We've asked both the NFL and the Panthers for comment.

The league said it is "aware of the video," but that it has "no further comment at this time."

The Panthers have not yet responded to a request for comment.

It's unclear what, if anything, the league will do. The NFL at times says that owners are held to a higher standard than players. If that's the case, Tepper should face some sort of punishment, if the video shows what it seems to show — Tepper dumping the contents of his drink indiscriminately onto Jaguars fans.