NFL awards 2026 draft to Pittsburgh
The NFL on Wednesday announced the location for the 2026 NFL draft. The host city will be Pittsburgh.
The NFL has announced that Pittsburgh will host the 2026 Draft.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2024
The 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay.
Other sites that have held the draft since it started to move:
2015: Chicago
2016: Chicago
2017: Philadelphia
2018: Arlington, Texas
2019: Nashville, Tennessee
2020: Virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021: Cleveland
2022: Las Vegas
2023: Kansas City, Missouri
2024: Detroit
2025: Green Bay, Wisconsin