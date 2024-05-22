Advertisement

NFL awards 2026 draft to Pittsburgh

barry werner

The NFL on Wednesday announced the location for the 2026 NFL draft. The host city will be Pittsburgh.

The 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay.

Other sites that have held the draft since it started to move:

  • 2015: Chicago

  • 2016: Chicago

  • 2017: Philadelphia

  • 2018: Arlington, Texas

  • 2019: Nashville, Tennessee

  • 2020: Virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • 2021: Cleveland

  • 2022: Las Vegas

  • 2023: Kansas City, Missouri

  • 2024: Detroit

  • 2025: Green Bay, Wisconsin

