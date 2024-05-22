NFL awards 2026 draft to Pittsburgh

The NFL on Wednesday announced the location for the 2026 NFL draft. The host city will be Pittsburgh.

The 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay.

Other sites that have held the draft since it started to move:

2015 : Chicago

2016 : Chicago

2017 : Philadelphia

2018 : Arlington, Texas

2019 : Nashville, Tennessee

2020 : Virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 : Cleveland

2022 : Las Vegas

2023 : Kansas City, Missouri

2024 : Detroit

2025: Green Bay, Wisconsin

