NFL awards 2026 draft to Pittsburgh and the Steelers

Those interested in heading to a future NFL draft will have a good opportunity to do so in 2026.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the location for the 2026 NFL draft. The host city will be Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers.

The NFL has announced that Pittsburgh will host the 2026 Draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2024

The next draft in 2025 was already previously announced: Green Bay and the Packers will host that one. While the Packers are not a far destination from Buffalo, Pittsburgh is the closest NFL team to the Bills. A good chance for some of Bills Mafia to make the trip.

Other sites that have held the draft since it started to move:

2015 : Chicago

2016 : Chicago

2017 : Philadelphia

2018 : Arlington, Texas

2019 : Nashville, Tennessee

2020 : Virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 : Cleveland

2022 : Las Vegas

2023 : Kansas City, Missouri

2024 : Detroit

2025: Green Bay, Wisconsin

