NFL awards 2026 draft to Pittsburgh and the Steelers

nick wojton
·1 min read

Those interested in heading to a future NFL draft will have a good opportunity to do so in 2026.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the location for the 2026 NFL draft. The host city will be Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers.

The next draft in 2025 was already previously announced: Green Bay and the Packers will host that one. While the Packers are not a far destination from Buffalo, Pittsburgh is the closest NFL team to the Bills. A good chance for some of Bills Mafia to make the trip.

Other sites that have held the draft since it started to move:

  • 2015: Chicago

  • 2016: Chicago

  • 2017: Philadelphia

  • 2018: Arlington, Texas

  • 2019: Nashville, Tennessee

  • 2020: Virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • 2021: Cleveland

  • 2022: Las Vegas

  • 2023: Kansas City, Missouri

  • 2024: Detroit

  • 2025: Green Bay, Wisconsin

