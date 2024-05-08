NFL announces release date for regular-season schedule

On Tuesday, the NFL released a memo to all 32 NFL teams announcing the 2024 regular-season schedule will be released on May 15. Most believed the schedule release would be this week but there’s been no word on why the league is putting it out a week later than normal.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 in the regular season despite tremendous struggles with the passing game and a whole host of injuries on defense. The Steelers front office has gone to great lengths this offseason to upgrade the offensive side of the football in hopes of improving on last season’s record and pull off a deep run in the NFL playoffs.

NFL teams were informed today that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th, as @BenFischerSBJ reported. pic.twitter.com/sDON7FFsoL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire