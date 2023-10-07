NFL announcers Week 5: TV commentator crews for Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN games

The NFL season is about a quarter of the way done as we barrel toward Week 5, and it's brought about a number of surprises and disappointments.

Week 5 kicked off Thursday night with the Chicago Bears beating the Washington Commanders 40-20 at FedEx Field.

The action continues Sunday morning when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in the league's second London game of the season at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Six games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, highlighted by a divisional matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and another game featuring the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

The late afternoon slate is scheduled to feature four games, highlighted by the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday's action wraps up with a potential NFC Championship game preview on Sunday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 5 concludes with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Here's a full list of announcers, channels and kickoff times for every Week 5 NFL game.

All kickoff times are in Eastern time.

Sunday London game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff time, where to watch: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network, NFL+

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter).

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:20 p.m., NBC, Telemundo

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst)

