NFC West Week 13 review: Kyler Murray returns for Cardinals

The Seahawks are still in last place in their division, but at least they got the always satisfying consolation prize of sweeping the 49ers. Elsewhere, the Rams are rebounding and the Cards got their MVP candidate QB back.

Here’s what happened around the rest of the NFC West this week.

Cardinals (10-2) beat Bears (4-8), 33-22

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The short-handed Bears didn’t offer much competition for the top-seeded team in the NFC. The Cardinals defense pounded Andy Dalton to the tune of three sacks and four interceptions, while Kyler Murray picked up right where he left off before his ankle sprain. Murray only posted the highest passer rating in the NFL this week (136.9) and scored two rushing touchdowns to boot.

The MVP race is somewhat muddled thanks to Murray’s injury, but if he keeps at this pace it’ll clear up pretty quick.

This week, the Cardinals host the Rams on Monday night.

Rams (8-4) beat Jaguars (2-10), 37-7

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville has offered a solid get-right game for each NFC West team this year. After getting blown out by the Seahawks, Cards and 49ers, it was only right to keep the theme going against the Rams and they obliged. Matt Stafford appeared healthier this week, posting three touchdowns and 295 passing yards, while Cooper Kupp chipped in another 129 yards and a score.

Cooper Kupp leaks out across the field for 43 yards pic.twitter.com/ts7pgVwQk0 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 5, 2021

It’ll be hard to be impressed until this team beats a contender, though. Upsetting Arizona on Monday night would go a long way towards proving this team can win in the postseason.

Story continues

49ers (6-6) lost to Seahawks (4-8), 30-23

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in a month, the 49ers couldn’t get their run game going. Elijah Mitchell managed just 66 yards on 22 carries – credit goes to Al Woods for some stellar run stuffing up front. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo threw the ball away twice, more than enough margin for Seattle to pull off a comeback in a wild game. Next up the Niners visit the Bengals.

Seahawks technically still alive

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Good news: with Sunday’s win, Seattle’s chances of making the postseason increased by 50%. Bad news: it was only a jump from 2% to 3%. At this point, the Seahawks’ fate is mostly in the hands of their conference opponents. Even if they run the table the rest of the season, several teams in the middle of the pack in the NFC race will have to implode down the stretch if Weeks 17-18 are going to have any meaning at all.

Seattle visits Houston next.

[listicle id=78830]

1

1