Next Manchester United manager latest odds: who will replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis?

Jose Mourinho has been given the sack by Manchester United after a dismal start to the season left them 19 points off Premier League leaders, and arch rivals, Liverpool.

Mourinho was given his marching orders on Tuesday morning, with the club saying they will appoint a permanent replacement in the summer. In the meantime, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been flown in as interim boss until the end of the season.

So, who will replace Mourinho long-term? And who do you think will take over?

The candidates for the job this summer

Mauricio Pochettino 7/4

The Argentinian manager's stock is at an all-time high after leading Tottenham to top-four finish after top-four finish on a very tight budget, but no summer signings at Spurs and ongoing stadium woes create a feeling that he may look elsewhere this summer. Pochettino has been more outspoken in the past few months about the failings of the club than at any point in his tenure and he is being looked at by a number of Europe's top sides - most notably Manchester United and Real Madrid. A top coach who improves young players, he appears to have every necessary attribute to succeed at the top. He is United's No 1 choice to replace Mourinho long-term. Some say their only choice.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 4/1

Of all the names being linked to the job of United manager, it is safe to say no-one would have predicted the club turning to Solskjaer in this time of crisis. The former striker, whose legendary status at Old Trafford was sealed with his dramatic winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, will nevertheless take over until the end of the season as interim manager. And it might just work, especially as he has Mike Phelan alongside him. Solskjaer is still under contract with Molde but their season does not begin until the end of March and the Norwegian will remain at United until the end of the Premier League campaign. Could it be even longer? If he transform's the club's fortunes, most definitely.

Zinedine Zidane 4/1

Few first-time managers can say they won the Champions League during their first season in charge. None can match Zidane's astonishing record of three in three years. The fact he is untried outside Real Madrid gives some reason for caution, but he is used to dealing with big players with big egos and could get the best out of his countryman, Paul Pogba. Zidane is out of work, so no compensation will be needed to secure him, which could also be a consideration given the reported £24 million payoff to Mourinho.

Massimiliano Allegri 6/1

A huge success in Italy, Allegri has won Serie A with AC Milan and looks capable of presiding over a Sir Alex Ferguson-like spell of dominance with Juventus. He was heavily linked with Chelsea before the appointment of Maurizio Sarri in the summer but a final assault on the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo in his side tempted him to stay for one final season. He may, though, be looking for a new challenge in the summer.

Laurent Blanc 10/1

A huge run of betting initially developed on Blanc being the next manager with rumours that he was about to become the caretaker boss. Solskjaer ultimately got the gig, but the Frenchman is still one of the favourites for the long-term job. He has not worked since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain but has strong links with United after playing for the club for two seasons and winning the Premier League title in 2002-03. Blanc spoke in glowing terms during the summer about Pogba, who he described as better than Patrick Vieira, and he also has a great relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson. But then again so did David Moyes, and look how that worked out.

Antonio Conte 14/1

Would United go from one confrontational former Chelsea manager who alienated much of a once-thriving squad to another? Conte's impact in his first season at Chelsea, allied to a superb record at Juventus, makes him a viable contender if Ed Woodward is looking for a quick fix, but it would buck the time-honoured trend of attempting to correct the flaws of the previous appointment with the next. Conte's coaching got the best out of Pogba, who developed into one of the world's most sought-after players under the Italian at Juventus. Conte is also interested in the job.

Eddie Howe 16/1

One of England's brightest young managers, Howe has worked wonders with Bournemouth, guiding them to the Premier League and achieving mid-table safety in the last three seasons. Howe has often been talked about as a future England manager and undoubtedly deserves the chance to work with better players at a bigger team. However, Manchester United may be wary of appointing a British manager after the disappointing Moyes era at Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone 25/1

The arch pragmatist has had Atletico Madrid punching above their weight for several years in La Liga. Unlikely to reduce the number of “Attack, attack, attack!” chants coming from the Stretford End.

Leonardo Jardim 33/1

Highly thought of in world football, Jardim guided Monaco to their first Ligue 1 title in nearly two decades in 2016-17, playing an attacking style of football with a young and impressive side. His Monaco side also reached the semi-final of the Champions League. With some of Jardim's best players subsequently sold, a bad start to this season cost Jardim his job.

Arsene Wenger 40/1

Wenger has been waiting for the perfect job to come around since leaving Arsenal in the summer, with Bayern Munich talked about as a next destination. Surely it couldn't be Old Trafford? But wouldn't it be fun!

Didier Deschamps 50/1

Rumoured to have fallen out with half the France squad before the World Cup, then went and won it. Also has a proven track record of getting a tune out of Pogba, but will surely be minded to stay in his job until at least Euro 2020.

Ryan Giggs 50/1

Missed his best chance for the job when United, understandably, chose Louis van Gaal over him following Moyes' exit. Giggs has followed the path of his former team-mate, Mark Hughes, by making his full-time managerial debut with the Wales national team. As such, it feels like he will have to take the long road back to Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers 66/1

Rodgers' career as a top-level Premier League manager looked over when he left Liverpool in 2015 but he has been sufficiently rejuvenated in Scotland, leading Celtic to two titles in impressive style. Links with Anfield may preclude him from Old Trafford, but he has earned another shot at a big club in England.

