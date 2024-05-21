What next for Chelsea and the coaches who fit the Boehly-Eghbali strategy

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Chelsea have no plans to go back to Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte as they start the process of replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

As exclusively first revealed by Telegraph Sport, Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday after one year at the club as head coach.

That means the Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly owners are seeking their third permanent head coach in two years after buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Former Chelsea managers Tuchel, Mourinho and Conte are all out of work and would all be interested in a return to the Premier League this summer.

But Chelsea are expected to go for a younger and, in their view, more progressive coach with Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, who has been targeted by Brighton, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca all likely to be among the names under consideration.

Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich to promotion to the Premier League this season, is likely to be a candidate for the Chelsea job - PA/Zac Goodwin

Chelsea’s non-international players are due to report for pre-season training on July 4 and the club do not want their search for a new coach to become drawn out and too long.

Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will lead the process to appoint Pochettino’s successor and report back to co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly and Jose E Feliciano.

There is no sense of panic or chaos within Chelsea, given the continuity provided by Winstanley and Stewart, and the fact the club have already made a number of key appointments, including set-piece specialist Bernardo Cueva, who starts work this summer.

Enzo Maresca led Leicester to the Championship title and could also be a candidate for the Stamford Bridge vacancy - Getty Images

The next coach will have to fit into that structure and help develop it. Chelsea want somebody with a possession-based brand of football, who is able to mould their squad into being able to control games and remain defensively stable.

The next coach must also suit the players, such as Cole Palmer, Chelsea already have in their squad and those they plan to recruit this summer and in forthcoming transfer windows.

Having achieved European qualification and almost won the Carabao Cup this season under Pochettino, his successor will be under pressure to deliver Champions League qualification next season and compete for trophies.

Chelsea’s owners set out their expectations in an end-of-season message to supporters in the matchday programme for the game against Bournemouth.

In the message, Chelsea owners listed their aims as: “Consistently winning or contending for the Premier League and Women’s Super League titles. Consistently playing in the Champions League and competing for domestic cups. Consistently competing for titles across the youth age groups. Developing and discovering the next generation of footballing talent for the benefit of the club. Being responsible actors and contributors to our community, while meeting Financial Fair Play and other regulatory requirements. Earning the trust and confidence of our supporters.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.