What’s next for Cam Newton? Considering 4 scenarios

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton haven’t made up their minds on what they’re going to do with each other.

The Patriots gave Newton a job in 2020 when it seemed like no one else would. With tremendous swagger and charisma, Newton helped New England cope with the loss of Tom Brady — Newton was graceful in handling the spotlight. But the results weren’t beautiful (aside from Newton’s outfits). The Patriots were 7-9, and they got eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. Newton finished the season with a 65.8 completion percentage, 2,657 yards, 20 total touchdowns (8 passing, 12 rushing) and 10 interceptions.

It’s unclear if the Patriots would want to run it back with the quarterback — or part ways to see if they can’t get more production from a different signal-caller. So let’s dive into what might come next for Newton.

The Patriots re-sign QB Cam Newton to be QB1

This scenario is probably what Newton wants most. But it might also be Plan D for the Patriots. Newton did everything he could for the Patriots in 2020 on and off the field. With the right supporting cast -- perhaps by drafting a first-round receiver or tight end and then using cap space to sign a top-end free agent receiver or tight end -- Newton could improve in a big way in 2021. But we also saw that Newton isn't going to elevate his supporting cast. He needs them to elevate him. So the Patriots may look into other options before they go back to Newton with the offer to be the top option. New England probably won't close the door on Newton, but they may first pursue other options that appeal more. Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan could come available in a trade. The free agency market could include Dak Prescott. If those options fall through, Newton and the Patriots could reopen their discussion.

The Patriots re-sign QB Cam Newton to compete with other offseason additions

This outcome feels most likely. The Patriots liked working with Newton, but even if they're being generous in believing a supporting cast can buoy his performance, they need to cover themselves in the event Newton does not take a big step forward. Simply, the offense needs to look different in 2021. And if Newton fails to improve with better receivers and tight ends, the Patriots need to be able to turn to someone more impressive than Jarrett Stidham. So the Patriots could sign Newton to return while adding a quarterback. It feels most likely that the Patriots retain Newton if they intend to draft a quarterback. Belichick doesn't like rushing rookies into action, whether they play linebacker, offensive line or quarterback. So it's easy to imagine the Patriots will want to create a buffer for a rookie. New England could also stage a competition between Newton, Stidham and and a mid-level free agent like Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky or Tyrod Taylor.

Cam Newton hits free agency, where he'll find only a few suitors

The Patriots could find a better option at quarterback for 2021, and that could be it for Newton in New England. If the Patriots think they don't need Newton or he thinks he doesn't need them, he could hit free agency. There should be a few teams in the market for a quarterback, but Newton comes with complications. First of all, he didn't have much interest in 2020 -- that's why it took so long for him to land with New England this season. So if he didn't have interest in 2020, it's tough to imagine a robust market for him in 2021, largely because his body of work wasn't great. But there is one team that makes sense: the Washington Football Team. They're a playoff team with a solid supporting cast for Newton. They look like they're "a quarterback away," in theory. Coach Ron Rivera worked with Newton in Carolina. With running back Antonio Gibson, receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Jordan Thomas and maybe an offseason addition, the Washington offense could be a solid place for Newton to thrive. At the very least, it's better than the 2020 Patriots. It might be the best match for Newton.

Cam Newton finds that interest is too sparse and he sits out in 2021 -- or retires

If the Patriots find another option and the Football Team doesn't show interest in Newton, then what? Newton might have to wait until training camp when someone's top option gets injured -- or proves to be a dud on the practice field. That's a situation Newton has openly suggested he doesn't want to do. He felt arriving late in New England contributed to his inability to play at the highest level. If the interest is so low that Newton doesn't think he'll play well, he might skip 2021 or chose to end his football career.