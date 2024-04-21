Newton girls finish third at home track and field meet

Apr. 20—The Newton Coed Invitational featured girls track and field teams from ADM and Pella, who are both ranked in the top four of the Class 3A power rankings on Bound.

That presented plenty of challenges for Newton, PCM and Baxter, but all three area squads saw some success on Thursday.

The Cardinals finished third in the final team standings and the Mustangs and Bolts were highlighted by a 1-2 finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

Chloe Rorabaugh Macy Lampe

Newton was held out of the win column but scored 81.5 points because it posted four top-three finishes and piled up a plethora of fourths, fifths and sixths.

The lone area win came from PCM's Morgan Karr and Baxter's Camryn Russell gave the area a 1-2 finish in the 100 hurdles.

ADM won the meet championship with 194 points, while Pella (101), Newton (81.5), Pella Christian (69) and Oskaloosa (58.5) completed the top five.

The rest of the 15-team field included Grinnell (56), PCM (45), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (40), Knoxville (21), Ames (12), Baxter (10), Saydel (9.5), South Tama County (7), Newton JV1 (5.5) and Newton JV2 (3).

Newton's top finish came in the sprint medley relay. The team of Chloe Rorabaugh, Abby Bruce, Lola Rivera and Lauren Clarke finished second in 1 minute, 55.6 seconds.

Abi Teeter Raegan Vannoy

The Cardinals placed third three times. Tori White (5-0) was third in the high jump, Clarke (1:02.76) finished third in the 400 and the 4x800 relay team also grabbed the bronze medal.

Bella Winther, Hadley Kruse, Peyton Ray and Alex Riney posted a time of 10:58.42 in the 4x800 relay. That's the team's second-best time of the season.

Clarke and Rivera took fourth in an individual sprint event and teamed up in the 4x100 relay and also placed fourth.

Clarke's career-best time of 12.8 seconds placed her fourth in the 100 and Rivera posted a career-best time of 28.19 and finished fourth in the 200.

The 4x100 relay team of Gracie Clayton, Clarke, Bruce and Rivera were fourth in 52.66, which is the team's second-best time of the season.

Bruce was fifth in both the 200 and long jump. She posted a career-best time of 28.25 in the 200 and had a season-best mark of 15-6 in the long jump.

Tiffani Koonce

The Cardinals finished 5-6 in the 100 hurdles. Macy Lampe was fifth in 16.7 and Mack Sims finished sixth in 16.87.

Addie Hammerly had a career-best toss of 101-6 to place fifth in the discus and Winther was sixth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6.

Karr had an impressive night for PCM. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.56, while Baxter's Russell finished second in a career-best 16.09. Karr's best time of 15.55 ranks third in Class 2A, while Russell now has the fourth best time in 1A.

Karr also was third in the 100. Her season-best time of 12.7 currently ranks eighth in 2A.

Abi Teeter grabbed a silver medal in the 1,500 as she registered a career-best time of 5:15.11.

Teeter also anchored PCM's distance medley relay team to third. The team of Lillian Humpal, Stella Stravers, Tiffani Koonce and Teeter completed the race in a career-best 4:38.97.