Houston fans boo Rockets off the floor at halftime of brutal Game 6 loss

It was a tough first half of Game 6 for the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, and the Toyota Center crowd let its team hear it heading into the break.

Trailing 3-2 in their best-of-seven playoff series and facing elimination, the Rockets sputtered early and found themselves in a deep 61-42 hole against the San Antonio Spurs, a deficit it didn’t come close to erasing on Thursday night.

Fans loudly booed their team as they exited the court at halftime and some people even chanted, “Go Spurs Go.”

The Rockets booed off the floor at halftime as the Spurs sans All-Star Kawhi Leonard hold a commanding 61-42 halftime lead on the road. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 12, 2017





Remember: The Rockets gave up 61 points in the first half without injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard on the floor. LaMarcus Aldridge went off for 16 first-half points, and the Rockets had no answer for him.

Rockets booed off the court by home fans. — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) May 12, 2017





With the season on the line, James Harden floundered in the first half. He took only two shots from the field and scored just five points in the half. He also committed five turnovers.

Despite needing a victory to extend their season and force a winner-take-all Game 7, the Rockets never made a run on Thursday. San Antonio poured it on after halftime, leading by as many as 42 points on their way to a dominant, never-in-doubt 114-75 win that gave the Spurs a 4-2 win in the series. Harden finished with 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting with seven assists and six turnovers in 37 minutes before fouling out, ending a disappointing performance with 3:15 still left on the game clock.

Gregg Popovich and company will move on to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.