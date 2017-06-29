The Vertical's Fab 50 Free Agents

With free agency set to begin at the stroke of midnight ET on July 1, here is the list of The Vertical’s top 50 free agents, which will be updated as players reach agreements with teams.

Pos. Age Team

1. Kevin Durant SF 28 Golden State

Key stats: 25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, 53.7 FG perc.

2. Stephen Curry PG 29 Golden State

Key stats: 25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg, 41.1 3-PT perc.

3. Gordon Hayward SF 27 Utah

Key stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.

4. Paul Millsap PF 32 Atlanta

Key stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg

5. Blake Griffin PF 28 LA Clippers

Key stats: 21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, averaged 54 games past three seasons

6. Kyle Lowry PG 31 Toronto

Key stats: 22.4 ppg, 7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.2 3-PT perc.

7. Serge Ibaka PF 27 Toronto

Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.

8. George Hill PG 31 Utah

Key stats: 16.9 ppg, 4.2 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 54 games past three seasons

9. Jrue Holiday PG 27 New Orleans

Key stats: 15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 51 games past four seasons

10. K. Caldwell-Pope* SG 24 Detroit

Key stats: 13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 35 3-PT perc.

11. Otto Porter* SF 24 Washington

Key stats: 13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 43.4 3-PT perc.

12. Andre Iguodala SF 33 Golden State

Key stats: 7.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.2 3-PT perc.

Read More