The Vertical's Fab 50 Free Agents

Bobby Marks
The Vertical
With free agency set to begin at the stroke of midnight ET on July 1, here is the list of The Vertical’s top 50 free agents, which will be updated as players reach agreements with teams.

                                                Pos.                  Age                            Team
1. Kevin Durant                        SF                     28                       Golden State
Key stats: 25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, 53.7 FG perc.

2. Stephen Curry                     PG                     29                       Golden State
Key stats: 25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg, 41.1 3-PT perc.

3. Gordon Hayward                 SF                      27                             Utah
Key stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.

4. Paul Millsap                         PF                      32                           Atlanta
Key stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg

5. Blake Griffin                         PF                     28                        LA Clippers
Key stats: 21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, averaged 54 games past three seasons

6. Kyle Lowry                           PG                     31                           Toronto
Key stats: 22.4 ppg, 7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.2 3-PT perc.

7. Serge Ibaka                          PF                     27                           Toronto
Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.

8. George Hill                          PG                      31                             Utah
Key stats: 16.9 ppg, 4.2 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 54 games past three seasons

9. Jrue Holiday                        PG                      27                       New Orleans
Key stats: 15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 51 games past four seasons

10. K. Caldwell-Pope*             SG                     24                            Detroit
Key stats: 13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 35 3-PT perc.

11. Otto Porter*                        SF                     24                       Washington
Key stats: 13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 43.4 3-PT perc.

12. Andre Iguodala                  SF                      33                      Golden State
Key stats: 7.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.2 3-PT perc.

13. J.J. Redick                         SG                      33                       LA Clippers
Key stats: 15 ppg, 42.9 3-PT perc.

14. Dirk Nowitzki                     PF                      39                            Dallas
Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 37.8 3-PT perc.

15. Danilo Gallinari                  PF                      28                           Denver
Key stats: 18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 38.9 3-PT perc., averaged 58 games past four seasons

16. Jeff Teague                         PG                     29                           Indiana
Key stats: 15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4 rpg, 35.7 3-PT perc.

17. Rudy Gay                             PF                     30                       Sacramento
Key stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 37.2 3-PT perc., averaged 56 games past four seasons

18. Zach Randolph                   PF                     35                          Memphis
Key stats: 14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg

19. Nerlens Noel*                      C                      23                             Dallas
Key stats: 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 20.5 mpg, averaged 64 games past four seasons

20. Andre Roberson*                SF                     25                      Oklahoma City
Key stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 24.5 3-PT perc.

21. Derrick Rose                        PG                     28                         New York
Key stats: 18 ppg, 4.4 apg, 24.5 3-PT perc., averaged 60 games past four seasons

22. Pau Gasol                              C                      36                       San Antonio
Key stats: 12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 25.4 mpg

23. Tim Hardaway Jr.*                SG                     25                          Atlanta
Key stats: 14.5 ppg, 35.7 3-PT perc.

24. Mason Plumlee*                    C                       27                          Denver
Key stats: 10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg

Shaun Livingston was a key reserve on two Warriors title teams. (AP)

25. Shaun Livingston                PG                      31                     Golden State
Key stats: 5.1 ppg, 54.7 FG perc.

26. Bojan Bogdanovic*             SF                      28                      Washington
Key stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 36.7 FG perc.

27. Dion Waiters                        SG                      25                           Miami
Key stats: 15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 39.5 FG perc.

28. Taj Gibson                            PF                      32                    Oklahoma City
Key stats: 10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg

29. JaMychal Green*                  PF                     27                         Memphis
Key stats: 8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 37.9 3-PT perc.

30. Patty Mills                            PG                      28                      San Antonio
Key stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 41.4 3-PT perc.

31. Joe Ingles*                            SG                      29                            Utah
Key stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 44.1 3-PT perc.

32. Kelly Olynyk*                         PF                      26                          Boston
Key stats: 9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 35.4 3-PT perc.

33. C.J. Miles                               SG                      30                         Indiana
Key stats: 10.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 41.3 3-PT perc.

34. Alex Len*                                C                        24                        Phoenix
Key stats: 8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 20.3 mpg

35. Darren Collison                    PG                      29                      Sacramento
Key stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.6 apg, 41.7 3-PT perc.

36. James Johnson                     PF                      30                           Miami
Key stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 34 3-PT perc.

37. Tony Allen                              SG                      35                         Memphis
Key stats: 9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

38. Jonathon Simmons*             SF                      27                      San Antonio
Key stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 17.8 mpg

39. Nikola Mirotic*                      PF                      26                         Chicago
Key stats: 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 34.2 3-PT perc.

40. Tony Snell*                            SF                      25                       Milwaukee
Key stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 40.6 3-PT perc.

41. Justin Holiday                       SG                      28                        New York
Key stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 35.5 3-PT perc.

42. Kyle Korver                           SF                       36                       Cleveland
Key stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 45.1 3-PT perc.

43. P.J. Tucker                              SF                       32                        Phoenix
Key stats: 6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 35.7 3-PT perc.

44. Ian Clark                                SG                      26                    Golden State
Key stats: 6.8 ppg, 14.8 mpg, 37.4 3-PT perc.

45. Ersan Ilyasova                       PF                      30                          Atlanta
Key stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 35.3 3-PT perc.

46. Manu Ginobili                       SG                      39                      San Antonio
Key stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.7 apg, 18.7 mpg, 39.2 3-PT perc.

47. Patrick Patterson                  PF                       28                         Toronto
Key stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 37.2 3-PT perc.

48. Nene                                      C                         34                        Houston
Key stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 61.7 FG perc.

49. Shabazz Muhammad*          SF                        24                      Minnesota
Key stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 19.4 mpg, 33.8 3-PT perc.

50. David West                            PF                       36                     Golden State
Key stats: 4.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 12.6 mpg
*Restricted free agent

