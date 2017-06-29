The Vertical's Fab 50 Free Agents

With free agency set to begin at the stroke of midnight ET on July 1, here is the list of The Vertical’s top 50 free agents, which will be updated as players reach agreements with teams.
Pos. Age Team
1. Kevin Durant SF 28 Golden State
Key stats: 25.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, 53.7 FG perc.
2. Stephen Curry PG 29 Golden State
Key stats: 25.3 ppg, 6.6 apg, 41.1 3-PT perc.
3. Gordon Hayward SF 27 Utah
Key stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.
4. Paul Millsap PF 32 Atlanta
Key stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg
5. Blake Griffin PF 28 LA Clippers
Key stats: 21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, averaged 54 games past three seasons
6. Kyle Lowry PG 31 Toronto
Key stats: 22.4 ppg, 7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.2 3-PT perc.
7. Serge Ibaka PF 27 Toronto
Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 39.8 3-PT perc.
8. George Hill PG 31 Utah
Key stats: 16.9 ppg, 4.2 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 54 games past three seasons
9. Jrue Holiday PG 27 New Orleans
Key stats: 15.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 40.3 3-PT perc., averaged 51 games past four seasons
10. K. Caldwell-Pope* SG 24 Detroit
Key stats: 13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 35 3-PT perc.
11. Otto Porter* SF 24 Washington
Key stats: 13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 43.4 3-PT perc.
12. Andre Iguodala SF 33 Golden State
Key stats: 7.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.2 3-PT perc.
13. J.J. Redick SG 33 LA Clippers
Key stats: 15 ppg, 42.9 3-PT perc.
14. Dirk Nowitzki PF 39 Dallas
Key stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 37.8 3-PT perc.
15. Danilo Gallinari PF 28 Denver
Key stats: 18.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 38.9 3-PT perc., averaged 58 games past four seasons
16. Jeff Teague PG 29 Indiana
Key stats: 15.3 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4 rpg, 35.7 3-PT perc.
17. Rudy Gay PF 30 Sacramento
Key stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 37.2 3-PT perc., averaged 56 games past four seasons
18. Zach Randolph PF 35 Memphis
Key stats: 14.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg
19. Nerlens Noel* C 23 Dallas
Key stats: 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 20.5 mpg, averaged 64 games past four seasons
20. Andre Roberson* SF 25 Oklahoma City
Key stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 24.5 3-PT perc.
21. Derrick Rose PG 28 New York
Key stats: 18 ppg, 4.4 apg, 24.5 3-PT perc., averaged 60 games past four seasons
22. Pau Gasol C 36 San Antonio
Key stats: 12.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 25.4 mpg
23. Tim Hardaway Jr.* SG 25 Atlanta
Key stats: 14.5 ppg, 35.7 3-PT perc.
24. Mason Plumlee* C 27 Denver
Key stats: 10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
25. Shaun Livingston PG 31 Golden State
Key stats: 5.1 ppg, 54.7 FG perc.
26. Bojan Bogdanovic* SF 28 Washington
Key stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 36.7 FG perc.
27. Dion Waiters SG 25 Miami
Key stats: 15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 39.5 FG perc.
28. Taj Gibson PF 32 Oklahoma City
Key stats: 10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg
29. JaMychal Green* PF 27 Memphis
Key stats: 8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 37.9 3-PT perc.
30. Patty Mills PG 28 San Antonio
Key stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 41.4 3-PT perc.
31. Joe Ingles* SG 29 Utah
Key stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 44.1 3-PT perc.
32. Kelly Olynyk* PF 26 Boston
Key stats: 9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 35.4 3-PT perc.
33. C.J. Miles SG 30 Indiana
Key stats: 10.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 41.3 3-PT perc.
34. Alex Len* C 24 Phoenix
Key stats: 8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 20.3 mpg
35. Darren Collison PG 29 Sacramento
Key stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.6 apg, 41.7 3-PT perc.
36. James Johnson PF 30 Miami
Key stats: 12.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 34 3-PT perc.
37. Tony Allen SG 35 Memphis
Key stats: 9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
38. Jonathon Simmons* SF 27 San Antonio
Key stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 17.8 mpg
39. Nikola Mirotic* PF 26 Chicago
Key stats: 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 34.2 3-PT perc.
40. Tony Snell* SF 25 Milwaukee
Key stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 40.6 3-PT perc.
41. Justin Holiday SG 28 New York
Key stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 35.5 3-PT perc.
42. Kyle Korver SF 36 Cleveland
Key stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 45.1 3-PT perc.
43. P.J. Tucker SF 32 Phoenix
Key stats: 6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 35.7 3-PT perc.
44. Ian Clark SG 26 Golden State
Key stats: 6.8 ppg, 14.8 mpg, 37.4 3-PT perc.
45. Ersan Ilyasova PF 30 Atlanta
Key stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 35.3 3-PT perc.
46. Manu Ginobili SG 39 San Antonio
Key stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.7 apg, 18.7 mpg, 39.2 3-PT perc.
47. Patrick Patterson PF 28 Toronto
Key stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 37.2 3-PT perc.
48. Nene C 34 Houston
Key stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 61.7 FG perc.
49. Shabazz Muhammad* SF 24 Minnesota
Key stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 19.4 mpg, 33.8 3-PT perc.
50. David West PF 36 Golden State
Key stats: 4.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 12.6 mpg
*Restricted free agent
