Twitter reacts to the Patriots' stunning overtime Super Bowl victory

The New England Patriots pulled off a stunning victory in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, coming from behind to top the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Here’s how the game unfolded on Twitter.

Though the first quarter was quiet, the Falcons took off in the second, jumping out to a 21-3 halftime lead punctuated by a Robert Alford pick-6 and exciting Atlanta fans everywhere.

Can't choke in the Super Bowl if you never show up pic.twitter.com/gOTCmVFjnj — Zito (@_Zeets) February 6, 2017





Feeling very happy for the Real Housewives of Atlanta!! ???????????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 6, 2017













The Falcons kept up the pressure once the second half began, as Tevin Coleman scored a touchdown on Atlanta’s first drive.





When Lady Gaga has more yards in the air, and President Bush has more on the ground, your defense is playing well! #RiseUp #inbrotherhood — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 6, 2017









New England finally broke through in late in the third with a James White touchdown, but Stephen Gostowski missed the extra point. The third quarter ended with the Falcons up 28-9.

When we score but then Gostkowski misses…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Y9Hld5hpEw — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 6, 2017









Joe Montana right now pic.twitter.com/QUVJeWHsxJ — UAK (@ualreedykno) February 6, 2017





Things got interesting in the fourth thanks to an Atlanta fumble, which gave Tom Brady and the New England offense the opportunity to march down the field and make it a one score game.









replace "case" with "game" and yeah… pic.twitter.com/gu3XtX5Jir — Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) February 6, 2017





On the Falcons next drive though, Julio Jones came up with an incredible catch for a 27-yard gain.





thinking about starting a new religion centered on julio jones — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 6, 2017





Everyone watching that catch. pic.twitter.com/r4vd0QEwJW — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) February 6, 2017





Julio for the Culture ???? — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 6, 2017





Unfortunately for the Falcons, Matt Ryan was sacked on the drive, giving Brady and the Patriots the ball with just over three minutes remaining. Then, Julian Edelman came up with a spectacular catch of his own in between three Falcons defenders.

helmet catch, meet shoe catch. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) February 6, 2017





KearseTyreeManninghamEdelman — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 6, 2017





Falcons bandwagon rn pic.twitter.com/ywVyEpD6gj — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) February 6, 2017





Brady found White again for a touchdown and the Patriots converted the two-point conversion to tie the game with just under a minute remaining.